TRAVERSE CITY — Parking lots that sit mostly empty are wasted space, and Traverse City planners are considering trimming rules that tie parking spaces to a building’s internal space.
Planning commissioners on Tuesday will decide whether to introduce the proposed change for a Jan. 5 public hearing.
Current parking requirements in city zoning are tied to a building’s square footage — or capacity for restaurants — according to a memo from city Planner Russ Soyring. He proposed deducting the first 2,000 square feet of space, or 15 seats in restaurants, meaning buildings that size or smaller wouldn’t need to provide parking.
They would need six parking spaces under current rules, so a larger building could build a parking lot with six fewer spaces, Soyring said.
On the other end, the city could reduce the maximum size of parking lots, capping it at one space per 250 square feet, Soyring said. The current limit is one per 150 square feet.
The idea came from a form-based code resulting from Envision Eighth, Soyring said. Planning commissioners revisited one of the results from the public planning process for a few blocks of the Eighth Street corridor that wrapped in 2016, and decided they wanted to look at how parking requirements affect density in the city. Downtown zoning doesn’t require any off-street parking, Soyring said. The same isn’t true for Eighth Street several blocks away.
“So as we were trying to build a more walkable street and put buildings that are close to the sidewalk and also require substantial building frontage so you don’t have big gaps, the planning commission started talking about parking requirements and how much parking you can have, and where that parking was located,” he said.
Soyring doesn’t think it’ll cause parking shortages — developers of smaller buildings would still be able to add parking, it just wouldn’t be mandated, he said. Zoning rules still allow developers to build private parking structures downtown as well.
It also likely wouldn’t have a huge impact on parking lot sizes for larger buildings but could limit developers from building way more than they need, Soyring said. Planning commissioner David Hassing said he thinks the city currently mandates too much parking, too much of which sits unused.
“So I think it’s a good incremental change to pull city mandates out of the way and let developers and property owners find opportunities for maximizing their properties,” he said.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Planners on Tuesday will also hear public input on two proposals, one to rezone three blocks on East Eighth Street’s north side from Boardman to Railroad avenues to D-2 Development District, as previously reported.
Another would change some Development District zoning rules, with special attention paid to the Eighth Street corridor — short-term rentals there would be limited to multi-unit parcels and to at least one but no more than 25 percent of units, for example. Properties on the road’s north side would also have height limits and setbacks aimed at making for a gentler transition to the residential neighborhood to the north.
Soyring previously said the rezoning aims to create some consistency along the affected three blocks, currently zoned D-2 Development District on the street’s south side and C-1 Office Services and C-2 Neighborhood Center in parts on the north side.
