TRAVERSE CITY — It's a decades-old document Traverse City planners consult for numerous decisions, from rezonings to streetscape designs to special use permits.
And it's due for a proper rewrite. At least, that's what city Planning Director Shawn Winter is looking for in a request for proposals city commissioners will consider Monday.
The current plan dates from 2009, which the city updated in 2017, according to the draft request for proposals. Rewriting that plan should take 18 months to two years, and the updated document should have information on 10 major topics, from economic development to housing and affordability, from parklands to transportation.
Once complete, the updated plan should include not only an assessment of present conditions but also current trends and strategies for accommodating 30 years worth of population and jobs growth, according to the draft proposal.
Rewriting the city's master plan is sure to be a large undertaking that will incorporate tons of public input. It's a process city leaders have been eyeing for a few years.
AUDIT FINDINGS
Commissioners on Monday will also hear the results of the latest audit of city finances. Findings from accounting firm Vredeveld Haefner LLC show growing property tax revenues and a rising general fund balance.
That's likely to fuel debate over what the city should do with the excess funds, as the city has a policy to keep its fund balance between 15 and 20 percent of a year's general fund expenditures. The balance reported in audit findings appears to exceed that, with unassigned money within the general fund's operating fund equalling 26.9 percent of operating fund expenditures and transfers out.
