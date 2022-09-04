TRAVERSE CITY — An upcoming change to a Traverse City zoning amendment could allow building developers to make more use of their rooftop space in certain zoning districts.
Traverse City commissioners Tuesday are expected to review the proposed amendment, which would allow buildings to have additional enclosed spaces and shelters on their roofs.
Those spaces could be used for restrooms, storage areas, community rooms and food and beverage service.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
In the memo, City Planner Shawn Winter said local developers often ask for permission to include rooftop amenities in their plans, but there is no specific allowance for them in city code.
The city has made some allowances for such plans, albeit in a “piecemeal fashion,” according to the memo — the developers have to ask the planning commission for a variance to use their roofs for such purposes. A change in the zoning ordinance would standardize and regulate those activities.
In the memo, Winter said expanding rooftop uses was appealing to developers because space is at a premium in the city, and because of the “commanding” views in the area.
“A byproduct of the pandemic has been a new expectation to outdoor amenities, from sidewalk cafes to residential courtyards,” he added.
According to the draft ordinance, rooftop shelters would be allowed in the following districts: R-3 Multiple Family District, HR Hotel Resort District, C-1 Office Service District, C-2 Neighborhood Center District, C-3 Community Center District, C-4 Regional Center District, D Development Districts.
The planning commission last month voted unanimously in favor of recommending the change to the city commission.
If passed, any rooftop food vending would have to cease between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. on sites adjacent to residential zones. Rooftop music or amplified sounds at such sites would have to stop between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Rooftop shelters under this amendment wouldn’t be counted toward the height of the building, and the text specifies that they can’t exceed a total of 1,650 square feet or 20 percent of the area of the roof.
The city commission agenda for Tuesday can be found here.
