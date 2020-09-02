TRAVERSE CITY — Parking requirements for residential uses in Traverse City could drop to zero.
That’s what city planning commissioners recommended at their meeting Tuesday in a 6-3 vote, with commissioners Janet Fleshman, Brian McGillivary and Jim Tuller opposed. Proponents claim it’ll increase housing opportunities in the city. It also stirred doubts about impact and other parking-related concerns, even among supporters.
Homes, apartments and other residential uses currently need one parking space per unit in most of the city, with some exceptions — they’re not required in C-4 zoned properties or within 500 feet of parking ramps, city Planner Russ Soyring said.
Dropping that requirement is an idea from a larger, housing-focused discussion and one commissioners discussed before. Soyring previously pointed to off-street parking as inefficient land use that costs money to build and maintain. Not requiring it could potentially cut development costs.
Building parking for residences would still be allowed, and market forces likely will compel developers to build them most of the time, Soyring said.
“Where would this likely help? I think in some cases, the most likely are those areas around our commercial corridors where you have new residential buildings that are happening, where we have an excess of parking lots that sit partially or mostly empty,” he said.
Housing there would be close to employers, potentially creating an incentive to walk, bike or use public transportation more, Soyring said.
Planning commissioners supporting the idea included Tyler Bevier and Anna Dituri, who discussed it in a subcommittee. Bevier said he couldn’t find much if any research supporting keeping the parking minimum.
Commissioner Heather Shaw said her own studies revealed a “feedback loop” between abundant free parking, people owning cars and driving more places. It then falls on city planners to handle the resulting congestion.
Removing the minimum might not make for big changes in most city neighborhoods, but could create an opportunity developers could use to build housing without the added cost of car parking, Commissioner David Hassing said.
City resident Mitchell Treadwell said it could also let more spaces otherwise taken up by parking to remain natural, and allow for housing catering to people who use cars less or don’t own one.
The idea opened up another debate — managing on-street parking. Shaw said that seemed to be missing from the discussion and she called for paid parking and demand-based pricing.
Commissioner Janet Fleshman said the change could create problems she has seen with multi-car households. They didn’t have enough parking and ended up parking in front lawns or along alleys. She brought up the city’s residential parking permit program — adopted in October 2019 for a trial run, as previously reported — and said guest permits are needed.
The proposal touched off a flurry of emails to planning commissioners, some of which seemed based on the misconception that parking for residences would be banned, commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said. Others seemed based on the idea that people own the streets in front of their homes, she said.
But McGillivary said no one was asserting ownership. Instead, they want to be able to park close to home. That’s not easy on streets that are lined with cars for several hours — Commissioner Christie Minervini said commissioners may want to discuss spill-over parking from commercial areas into nearby neighborhoods.
Not requiring parking likely won’t impact housing prices at all, as they’re purely economically driven, McGillivary said. Plus, people are likely to build it to ask for a higher price.
Audience member Jay Zelenock echoed this, along with Commissioner Jim Tuller’s concerns that the idea needs much more public input.
Older residents without computers can’t email comments or watch online planning commission meetings to weigh in, Tuller said.
Eleventh Street resident Mike Nolan said he’s already seeing problems with overnight parking that he blamed on new residences with no parking. He has also struggled with parked cars in alleys partly blocking traffic, he said.
Bevier cited research calling reducing parking minimums a “moderate policy for slow change.” There’s time to discuss the other issues commissioners raised, especially with the current construction season ending, he said.
“This is a very small change that we’d be doing here, and by not having projects online until spring or summer ‘21, it gives us time to do policy and research with city staff,” he said.
City commissioners will weigh the idea at a future meeting, where there’ll be more chance for public input, Koebert said.
