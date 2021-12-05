TRAVERSE CITY — A nonprofit that focuses on clean water issues wants Traverse City commissioners to declare access to water and sanitation as a basic human right.
For Love of Water, a Traverse City-based organization that has been active in the fight against Enbridge’s Line 5, wants city commissioners to adopt a resolution acknowledging water is necessary for life, rejects treating markets as a tradable commodity and affirms the city’s support for keeping the Great Lakes in the public trust, among other points.
East Grand Traverse Bay is the source of the city’s drinking water, as well as a handful of townships that buy it in bulk from the city.
The resolution points to a United Nations estimate that future water scarcity will impact 1.8 billion people by 2025 because of climate change, population growth and water overuse.
Public trust is also an issue in a lawsuit Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed against Enbridge challenging Line 5’s presence in the Straits of Mackinac, the Associated Press reported. The pipeline operator argued it’s a federal matter and Canada invoked a treaty from the 1970s requiring uninterrupted transit of crude oil between Canada and the U.S.
City commissioners on Monday could also decide to have a closed-door discussion with city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht to discuss a lawsuit Save Our Downtown filed against the city over Innovo Development Group’s plans to build a multi-story building on Hall Street. Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power sided with the nonprofit’s arguments that those plans violated the city’s public vote requirement for any new construction taller than 60 feet. The organization, which championed the charter amendment adding that vote requirement in 2016, pointed to several building elements that would have been taller than 60 feet.
Commissioners also could extend Brew’s lease at 108 E. Front Street to Jan. 31, 2031, with three five-year extensions available after that, documents show.
The café’s current lease expires Jan. 31, 2026, at $3,145.44 per month with an inflation-based adjustment coming, according to a memo from Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy. Owners asked for the renewal because of plans to overhaul the kitchen, coffee brewing equipment, menu and dining area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.