TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City commissioner is asking for a resolution to consider raising its lowest wages to what she calls a livable one.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter sought to raise the issue at a March meeting and it’ll be back on commissioners’ agenda Monday, documents show.
The resolution would instruct city Manager Marty Colburn and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht to draft an ordinance by May 4, plus policy changes and any other necessary moves, to pay every regular city employee at least $15 an hour starting in January 2021. That would also apply to any work contracted by the city.
The wage would rise each year by the All-Urban Consumer Price Index, an inflation indicator, according to the resolution.
Colburn said only one regular employee has a base wage less than $15 an hour, and their pay scale includes raises above that. He’s urging caution on the resolution in light of looming economic chaos sure to impact the city’s revenues from state sales and fuel taxes.
The COVID-19 pandemic also exposed inequality in the area, and the hardships people earning low wages face, Walter said. She thinks the city should set an example and pay people enough to meet their basic needs, which in turn would contribute to the economy.
The city hires roughly 60 seasonal workers through Manpower. Paying all of them at least $15 per hour would cost an extra $115,600, assuming they all work 800 hours for the year, city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley wrote.
Walter said she realizes that times aren’t normal and it’s likely the city’s going to make big budget cuts. But she sees the move, or even an incremental step toward it, as a long-term gain for community welfare.
“We will eventually bounce back, and it still holds that I don’t believe that we should be paying people less than a living wage,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said the added cost is just one concern giving her pause. She pointed to a debate over whether $15 an hour is actually a living wage in Traverse City, how it would be applied to contractors and who would have the time to enforce it, among others.
It’s not the first time commissioners have questioned wages at the bottom of the city’s pay scale, Shamroe said. She’s hoping department heads will take that into consideration while drafting a budget for July 2020 through June 2021.
DISPENSARY DEADLINES
Commissioners could also consider two changes for medical marijuana provisioning center licenses.
One would give provisioning center owners on the verge of opening until Aug. 6 to wrap up, documents show.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said the 13 licenseholders chosen in the May 2019 lottery had six months to open, then six more if they sought an extension.
That extended May 6 deadline is nearing, and at least three likely won’t make it, Marentette said. Commissioners could give them more time if they’ve experienced delays beyond their control, which they would have to prove.
“We’re going to apply that criteria very strictly to make sure that we’re only giving extensions because it was no fault of the applicant,” he said.
Those who get more time would pay an $800 fee for staff time, Marentette wrote.
Both Shamroe and Walter said they support another extension — Shamroe said it can take months to line up a contractor in Traverse City even in normal times.
“We wanted to acknowledge that and give those who might be just on the verge of finishing it a chance to finish it up without extending it indefinitely for those who might not be very far in the process at all,” she said.
Walter doesn’t back the fee, she said. She doesn’t want to make dispensary owners pay for delays outside of their control — Marentette suggested it after commissioner Brian McGillivary asked the clerk to calculate staff costs for such an extension.
For the second proposed change, Marentette will ask city commissioners to consider declining to reissue any licenses if any medical marijuana dispensary owners can’t open by deadline, he said. That would effectively reduce the total number of that type of dispensary within city limits.
Commissioners previously agreed to a lottery where every applicant gets picked, as previously reported. Those not in the top 13 could get a chance if one or more of the original recipients didn’t meet the deadline.
Marentette said he’s concerned about ongoing court battles where medical dispensary owners assert they’re legally entitled to a recreational sales permit, whether their local government opted in for recreational business or not.
Shamroe pointed to those legal battles as well and said she backs the move. Those lawsuits potentially could force the city to issue recreational retail licenses to every medical seller, plus however many the city determines it should issue for recreational sales, she said.
The city’s working out its own recreational marijuana business rules, and opting in too soon could saddle the city with the state’s messy, conflicting rules, Shamroe said. Plus, the city can always change its ordinance later.
Walter said she thinks the market ultimately will determine how many dispensaries open and last in Traverse City, and that the city’s stated intent to allow recreational and medical marijuana businesses could mean any issues raised by the aforementioned legal battles don’t apply.
She also questioned the fairness of making the change.
“It seems like at this very late point of the process, for people who have been holding on for close to a year, it seems unfair to do that,” she said.
