TRAVERSE CITY — Police in Traverse City could get body cameras if city leaders agree to the budget change and purchase, one that police reform advocates hope will bring more accountability.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to discuss spending up to $100,000 on body cameras for Traverse City Police officers at a July 6 meeting where they’ll talk about other amendments to the 2020-21 budget. The move comes amid public outcry triggered by a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd during a confrontation, and fueled by police killing other black men since then.
Equipping law enforcement with body cameras is one of 10 demands the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force presented to Traverse City following a June 6 Black Lives Matter protest.
Task force members Courtney Wiggins and Holly T. Bird joined dozens of audience members in supporting the move. Wiggins and Bird said they met with city Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe on Monday to begin discussing the full list of demands.
“We are making sure those demands are met, and again, we had a great first meeting and are looking forward to working with this commission to make things better,” Wiggins said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe, who requested the discussion item, said she was surprised to learn that buying body cameras haven’t come up since 2017.
The request is coming from community members who don’t always have a megaphone to amplify their voices, and Shamroe considers the request to be theirs, she said. She suggested a future study session to discuss the demands and how officers’ training already addresses bias, profiling and other issues.
“This would give us more crystal clarity of the chief being able to address some of the things they’re already doing,” she said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers and Commissioner Tim Werner mentioned the huge amount of public comment they received. Werner said he probably took more calls on the topic than any other in his seven years involved in city government, adding he’s extremely encouraged to hear from younger people.
“For them to take the time, maybe they don’t quite get the nuance of who funds what or how budgets work, but they’re reaching out to me and they’re caring about something bigger than themselves,” Werner said.
Colburn said the $100,000 is a placeholder and he expects the purchase to cost less. He already trimmed $134,000 from the department budget, later adding that the police budget’s size relative to the entire city general fund isn’t out of proportion.
Commissioner Roger Putman echoed others asking what kind of ongoing maintenance, data storage and personnel costs body cameras will entail.
Colburn recommended taking the money from the city’s general fund reserve, meeting documents show.
Other audience members said they believe adding up to $100,000 to a budget already topping $4 million was too much, with some calling to pay for it out of existing department funds. A few called to defund or abolish the police department — Bird and Wiggins said those are not the task force’s demands, nor do its members disagree on where the money should come from.
Still other commenters saw body cameras as useless and potentially enabling more police surveillance.
O’Brien said the Task Force on 21st Century Policing stressed building community trust and legitimacy and strongly recommended body cameras. The department’s officers previously supported updating dashboard cameras to help build cases and save on court time, he said.
If commissioners do add body cameras to the city budget, they’ll still need to authorize the buy with a later vote, Commissioner Brian McGillivary said.
