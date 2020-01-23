TRAVERSE CITY — Coal tar-containing asphalt sealers and others with more than a tiny fraction of a problematic group of chemicals soon could be banned in Traverse City.
Commissioners recently set for a Feb. 3 decision an ordinance barring the sale and application of sealers that contain the substance derived from turning coal into a high-carbon fuel called coke. Coal tar contains chemicals that can be harmful to people and the environment, and the ban’s main thrust is to stop runoff into surface waters, the ordinance reads.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay worked with city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht on the ordinance. The idea is to put together a public education campaign so companies that seal asphalt and businesses that sell it would know about the ban, he said.
That education component would be crucial, because the city has no “Bureau of Coal Tar Enforcement,” city Engineer Tim Lodge said.
A proposed fine also should be a deterrent, Lodge said — the proposed ordinance includes a $500-per-day fine for applicators who break the law, Trible-Laucht said.
“We can also ask for injunctive relief from the court if that’s what it comes to,” she said.
Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council co-chair Ann Rogers said the organization is in favor of the ban, just as it was more than a decade ago.
Brad Sepell, Molon Excavating’s general manager, told commissioners there would be an increased cost to seal asphalt. Coal tar sealants generally last longer, while asphalt-based sealants need reapplying every other year, he said.
The ordinance also prohibits using or selling sealers based on certain other byproducts, like steam-cracked petroleum residues, pyrolysis fuel oil, ethylene tar or similar substances with more than 0.1 percent polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons by weight.
Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are a group of more than 100 compounds, several of which have been identified as cancer-causing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They’re formed by the incomplete burning of coal, oil, gas, organic substances and more, and are found in everything from wood smoke to charbroiled meat.
Banning sealers with steam-cracked asphalt or steam-cracked petroleum residues was like the city “throwing out the baby with the bath water,” Acme Township resident and former asphalt sealer Rod Russell said. Those sealers have slightly more polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons than the ban allows. But they don’t have the same strong smell or cause the same harm to applicators as those containing coal tar, he said. They also perform well.
“I’m all for banning coal tar, but I would like to see these steam-cracked petroleum residues products be accepted,” he said.
Lodge said the ordinance could be modified if it proves too restrictive.
