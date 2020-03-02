TRAVERSE CITY — The momentum to build a new senior center in Traverse City could get another push.
City commissioners on Monday will consider whether to recommend two millages, one a single-year levy to build the senior center and another a 10-year increase to an existing millage to run and maintain the new building at Barlow and East Front streets, documents show.
Senior Center Friends Robert Steadman recently told city commissioners the one-year, one-mill tax would raise enough to build the senior center, estimated to cost $5,584,000. It would do so without needing to pay interest on borrowed money.
Both Mayor Jim Carruthers and city Commissioner Brian McGillivary said they support the idea.
“I do feel like we owe it to the seniors, we owe it to the community to update a very dilapidated old structure, and finding a way to pay for it has been our community’s sort of challenge,” Carruthers said.
McGillivary said there’s a rationale to borrowing for projects like this. That’s so the burden is spread out over 15 years or so, requiring those who don’t use the senior center now to chip in. The city also has a few hundred thousand dollars squirreled away to build the center.
But McGillivary still supports the idea in general, he said.
Another request would double Grand Traverse County’s senior services millage to 0.2 mill from 0.1 for 10 years, documents show.
That money would go toward upkeep and programming for the new senior center, as previously reported.
Projected budget numbers show the Senior Center Network would take in an extra $534,821 in the 2021 fiscal year with the millage increase, upping tax revenues to $1,049,072. That’s compared to projections for the same fiscal year without the increase for the 2021 fiscal year.
Expenses are expected to increase slightly more, from a projected $611,664 without the new building to 1,146,572 with it, documents show.
McGillivary previously said he wanted to see the justification behind asking to double the county’s senior services millage.
He thinks the projected budget’s a good starting point, he said. It shows estimated increases in heat and electricty costs, but he’ll have a few questions Monday. Those include asking for details about increased operations costs, and what increased services the Senior Center Network plans to provide with the extra money.
“Again, I’m generally supportive, but this is the county’s millage, and it’s really going to be up to the county commissioners to flyspeck this request,” he said.
City leaders could opt to recommend both county-wide millages, but it would be up to Grand Traverse County commissioners to place them on the Aug. 4 ballot, as senior center proponents have requested, as previously reported.
FISHPASS PREPARATIONS
Also on Monday’s agenda is a pollution liability insurance policy to cover any mishaps during construction of FishPass, a proposed bidirectional fish sorting system pegged to replace the Union Street Dam.
The city would pay $40,092 for $10 million of coverage for two years, according to a memo from city Clerk Benjamin Marentette. He identified the lack of coverage for if the demolition and construction work exacerbates an environmental condition, and property damage or injuries once construction wraps.
Marentette wrote he made the same request ahead of demolishing Brown Bridge Dam — the project in 2012 led to a wash-out, flooding properties downstream and leading to litigation, as previously reported.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the 120-year old Union Street dam isn’t insured, and this policy would cover that gap.
“So we’ll actually be in a better situation with the risk management,” he said.
Commissioners could also approve memorandums of agreement for easements related to FishPass, documents show.
One is between the city, its Downtown Development Authority and Central United Methodist Church and allows a permanent easement between the church and river, documents show. It also allows the church to store snow on part of the DDA’s parcel to the west, plus temporary access during Fishpass construction.
The second would give temporary construction easements on River’s Edge West Condominium property, documents show.
