TRAVERSE CITY — Affordable housing, both for low- and middle-income buyers and renters, is in short supply across northwest Michigan, a fact Traverse City’s leaders don’t dispute.
They’ll consider Monday whether to officially support the Homes for Our Future Campaign. Commissioner Ashlea Walter wants the city’s backing as the campaign works toward housing solutions at the state and local level.
Yarrow Brown is executive director of local nonprofit Housing North, which focuses on housing issues in 10 counties across the northwest Lower Peninsula. Homes for Our Future is the nonprofit’s program that seeks to raise awareness of the housing issues the region faces while advocating both for changes to state law and for local governments to facilitate more housing development.
Another aspect is capacity-building by providing technical resources for housing, Brown said. It’s called the Housing Ready Program.
“We’re trying to fund-raise for staff positions that can be the boots on the ground in all 10 of our communities,” she said.
Networks Northwest’s latest study gives an idea of the depth of the problem and how it’s worsened, particularly for lower income households, as previously reported. Demand keeps on growing, with an estimated market potential of 5,715 units per year in Grand Traverse County, and much of that for rental housing. Prices are rising as buyers take advantage of low interest rates on home loans.
Contractors and developers are building homes throughout the region, with more projects on the horizon.
But new construction hasn’t kept up with demand in the last 10 years, and neither has wage growth, Brown said — since 2006, wages increased by 6 percent but the cost of real estate increased by over 60 percent, she said.
Seasonal and short-term rental homes, while a major aspect of the region’s culture, don’t provide opportunities the year-round employees need, Brown said.
Brown had been scheduled to speak to commissioners at a previous meeting but cut her presentation short, as it came at the end of a four-hour-long “marathon,” Walter said.
On Monday, Brown will tell commissioners more about how the coalition, and in turn Housing North, works with local groups to coordinate with private developers and public officials, she said. That includes advocating for zoning changes to allow for a variety of housing types.
At the state level, the coalition is pushing for a handful of bills that includes one state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, introduced. It would let local governments ink payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deals for workforce housing, either new construction or rehabilitated units.
Locally, communities could team up to fund a Housing Ready staffer like they have for Charlevoix County, Brown said. She’s not asking for funds from the city on Monday but could in the future if there’s enough interest in Grand Traverse County. That person could partner with organizations already working on providing housing, like HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing and Traverse City Housing Commission.
Traverse City already supports the Housing Michigan Coalition, of which Housing North is one of four executive committee members, Brown said.
Walter acknowledged that strategic alignment but still thinks the resolution is a helpful move, she said.
“There are some specific things in the resolution that I feel aren’t being heard enough at the state level or considered enough by our representatives, and I feel that it would put a little more emphasis behind their efforts if Traverse City comes on board in support of those advocacy efforts in a more formal way,” she said.
That includes an emphasis on maintaining local control, Walter said — bills that would sharply curtail local regulations of short-term renting that both Schmidt and state Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City support are only one part of that issue, she added.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said he thinks the resolution is a good move, but the city’s worked on bringing more affordable housing in for decades and struggled to make headway.
He referenced the difficulty developer Woda Cooper Companies had in securing Low Income Housing Tax Credits for two projects near Eighth Street — one took three tries, and the company shelved another after repeatedly falling short in the competitively scored process
The Housing for Our Future Coalition backs federal legislation aimed at opening up those credits for more rural projects, originally introduced in 2019 and re-upped in April.
Traverse City’s neighbors have to step up, too, Carruthers said.
“I’m very supportive of trying to figure something out, but we need buy-in from the region, it’s not just a Traverse City issue,” he said.
Brown said she’s set to present to East Bay Township trustees in August and hopes to do the same for Grand Traverse County commissioners soon.
IN-PERSON MEETINGS
Both Carruthers and Walter said they expect commissioners will discuss Monday when to return to in-person meetings. They’re currently set to keep meeting virtually through July, and while an earlier return to handling city business in person is possible, both agreed the commission needs to consider the risks.
Vaccine rates, for one, are high but not 100 percent, and unvaccinated audience members could face an infection risk, Carruthers said.
Commissioners are also set to decide whether to allow liquor at events in Hickory Hills’ new lodge, in addition to beer and wine, and on a finalized plan for a host of drinking water-related projects for which the city is seeking a loan from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, according to the agenda.
They’ll also consider approving $2,093,629 in grant funding from the state Department of Health and Human Services for more COVID-19 surveillance testing in sewage, the second grant in as many years.
