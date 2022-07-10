TRAVERSE CITY — Housing stands out as a common goal between Traverse City commissioners and the city’s planning board.
Both bodies will jointly meet Monday to discuss their top priorities for 2022. Meeting documents show the aim is to spell out the role of city and planning commissioners in meeting them, figure out which resources, staff and board members are suited to do so and leave with action plans in hand.
Of the three goals planners already set and the six city commissioners did, both bodies want to address housing opportunities. Planners’ goals suggest various ideas for allowing more density in residential districts.
City commissioners’ listed actions include working with developers on payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deals, redeveloping underused city property and more.
Parallel Solutions President Megan Motil is set to facilitate the discussion, according to a memo from city Manager Marty Colburn.
Following the joint study session, planning commissioners are set to leave and city commissioners will move on to their agenda.
That includes looking at plans to extend and expand the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails’ stretch along West Grand Traverse Bay, the feasibility of expanding volleyball courts west of the Open Space and a project to fix the undercut and crumbling West End Beach parking lot.
