TRAVERSE CITY — Linda Koebert will be Traverse City’s next city commissioner.
The former planning commission chairwoman rose to the top of a pool of nine candidates after city commissioners asked them all a round of questions Wednesday, then narrowed the list down to three and asked another round. Their final 5-2 vote included commissioners Mi Stanley and Mark Wilson’s “no” votes.
Koebert said she was surprised and humbled by being picked, and was pleased with the high quality of candidates who sought the upcoming vacancy.
She told commissioners the city’s biggest challenge is the inability for people just starting their careers to be able to make a home there.
“I live downtown and when I walk around, there are dark places everywhere that I want people living in, and for me that is the number-one issue, that we have to have more available housing so we can attract talent in all walks of life,” she said.
Housing was the first of the top three priorities Koebert said she thinks the city should focus on in 2023. She also listed completing a master plan that is embraced by as many people as city leaders can get to embrace it, and continuing to find money for infrastructure improvements — Washington Street, where she lives, is “deplorable,” she said as an example.
Koebert said she’s willing to serve on the planning commission but also enjoyed her time on the city’s arts commission.
Those were just three of the 14 questions Koebert and the top three candidates answered. Commissioners interviewed each candidate one at a time, with each one asking the applicant a question after they gave a three-minute opening statement. Candidates waited their turn in a nearby room.
After commissioners’ first round of ranked voting, three candidates rose to the top: Gary Howe was first, Koebert second and Brian McGillivary third.
The other two also are familiar faces at the Governmental Center — Howe is a former city commissioner and chairs the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, and McGillivary also is a former city and planning commissioner.
Both congratulated Koebert after the final vote.
She will serve the rest of Commissioner Ashlea Walter’s term, who is leaving for the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners effective Dec. 31. Walter was elected in 2019 and her term would’ve expired in November 2023.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said he will swear Koebert in on Jan. 3, the date of commissioners’ first 2023 meeting and two days after her appointment takes effect.
The clerk ran the meeting instead of the mayor, as per tradition, Mayor Richard Lewis said.
Commissioners also interviewed Gretchen Carr, Kenneth Funk, Caroline Kennedy, Jason Lawrence, Merek Roman and Barb Willing that night.
Vicki Armour and Amy Kolden also submitted their resumes but later withdrew, as previously reported.
