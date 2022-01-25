TRAVERSE CITY — Rewriting Traverse City’s master plan will require a lot of input. Before the city’s planning department issued its request for proposals for a firm to lead the process, city commissioners had input of their own.
Mayor Richard Lewis on Monday told city Planning Director Shawn Winter that he should take the draft request for proposal to the planning commission.
Winter told him he had shown it to planning commission Chairman David Hassing, but didn’t necessarily plan to review it with the whole board. He had, however, gone through it with his own office, city Manager Marty Colburn and the Downtown Development Authority.
The proposal will seek out a firm to help rewrite the document Winter said guides city planners’ decisions and policies on all manner of subjects — they’ve consulted it before on everything from rezoning a single parcel to sweeping zoning rules changes, from special use permits for large projects to blocks-long streetscaping projects.
Other commissioners had thoughts, too, during Monday’s meeting: Commissioner Tim Werner said some of the language for issues the master plan should consider seemed too vague, pointing to words like “intensity” and “character” as being too open to interpretation.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter had a specific example: one bullet point about seeking property owners’ and residents’ input over “development, scale, massing and character” of commercial districts within residential neighborhoods.
“That’s an example of something that would be very open to intense interpretation,” she said.
Winter presented the draft request for proposals to commissioners at their study session Tuesday. They didn’t vote or take any other action on it, but Lewis said he hoped Winter could provide the planning commission the same sort of courtesy review city commissioners received that night.
Lewis also agreed with Walter and Werner about using more precise language, where possible.
“I know you’ve got to be fuzzy somewhere, but if some areas you can be more exact, at least we know where we’re heading, and anything can be changed if it’s not exactly what we want,” he said.
The current document dates back to 2009 and was updated in 2017, documents show.
Winter said it’s almost time for his office to seek a firm to help with the rewriting process, which documents show is expected to take 18 months to two years and involve massive public input.
Unlike other requests for proposals, which focus on results laid out ahead of time, the final product depends largely on that input, Winter said. The request does contain specifics such as format, areas of focus and other “deliverables.” But it’s soliciting a process more than a finished product.
The renewed document should, according to the draft proposal, focus on several broad topics, including recreation lands, housing and affordability and how to keep meeting the demands of a growing population and job market.
It should look at various trends, including demographic, to predict trends for the next 30 years — Walter noted the current document will be 15 years old when the rewrite is set to be done, which Winter said is typical.
Winter said he expects it’ll take about a month to score the proposals and interview firm representatives.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said he’s already looking forward to the finished product.
“As the youngest behind this desk, I’m certainly looking forward to see a vision put in place that will guide our city for many years into the future, hopefully after all of us are long-gone from this position,” he said.
