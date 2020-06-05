TRAVERSE CITY — Kaija Hornburg could hear his voice in the back of her head.
The tears were already flowing before she opened the email from Harvard University.
She couldn’t help but wonder and agonize for those few moments — which felt like an eternity — what that letter said. She couldn’t help but wonder and mourn what it would have been like to have her dad standing behind her.
When she finally clicked on the email, read those first few lines and knew her acceptance was cemented, the tears came even harder.
Then there was shock, silence.
That’s when she heard her late father’s voice.
“I knew exactly what he would have said. I could hear the words in his voice,” Kaija said, fighting back the emotion of that moment. “’Yahoo, Kaija Bean! Yahoo! You did it!’”
Kaija said the moment felt weird and raw, but she called it “one of those moments when you’re most connected” with lost loved ones.
“There was so much joy and a lot of sadness,” she said. “Definitely the most bittersweet moment.”
The 18-year-old graduates Friday from Traverse City Central High School — another bittersweet moment when her dad won’t be there.
Kirk Hornburg, lovingly referred to by some as Captain Hornburg, died suddenly of a heart attack in Saudi Arabia, where he worked for the last three years, on Jan. 10. Away from his wife, away from his two sons, away from Kaija.
He was just a week away from returning to the United States and to Traverse City to spend Kaija’s last semester of high school with her. He was on the phone Facetiming with his wife and Kaija’s mother, Linda Vitins, when the heart attack struck.
Linda was face to face with Kirk when he clutched his chest. She was helpless and thousands of miles away.
“He wanted to be home. He felt he needed to be home,” Linda said. “I remember the tears in his eyes when
