TRAVERSE CITY — If Traverse City commissioners agree to allow unlimited nonmedical cannabis stores, they’ll have some practicalities to consider.
Same goes for if they decide to limit the number, whatever that limit might be. It’s still up in the air ahead of their May 16 meeting, when they’re expected to vote on a revised set of rules, including zoning.
On Monday, commissioners briefly discussed a few other remaining questions. One is whether city leaders are still interested in some kind of rule aimed at dispersing nonmedical marijuana retailers throughout the city if they decide not to limit the number of them.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the concept of spreading stores selling nonmedical cannabis — often called recreational or adult-use — featured largely in drafting the new rules, especially a set of overlay districts.
“So if that is still important at all to the city commission, then do we still want to achieve that using something other than the overlay districts and the cap,” she said.
Those overlays would split the zoning districts already contemplated for nonmedical marijuana retail into several areas throughout town, as previously reported. Each would have its own limit on stores that could locate there, although owners of existing medical cannabis shops have urged limits high enough to at least give them a shot.
Even that may not work, Highly CannaCo Manager Jodi Rademaker said. New applicants coming into her subarea could block her from getting into nonmedical retail. Moving isn’t practical because the medical retail license application was site-specific.
Plus, Rademaker said she’s taken other moves to establish the business in its current spot, like neighborhood outreach, that a move would undo. Her three years in the business showed her a different attitude about locating near competition compared to restaurants, so she didn’t think stores clustering together would be an issue.
Caroline Kennedy, on the other hand, said she has eight medical cannabis stores within a mile of her home. She doesn’t like the proximity, same as she wouldn’t like it were it eight liquor stores, she added.
“There’s too much in a condensed area, that’s how I feel about it,” she said.
Kennedy said she wanted commissioners to think about the limit, while former city Commissioner Brian McGillivary and Mike DiLaura, House of Dank’s chief of operations, repeated their arguments for none.
Commissioners would establish that overall limit in a police power ordinance separate from any zoning rules or restrictions, Trible-Laucht reminded commissioners.
Not setting any limits would mean the city doesn’t need a scoring rubric, DiLaura said. He and McGillivary pointed out the scoring items, as currently drafted, could be interpreted in any number of ways.
That could lead to dozens of lawyers “tearing apart” the rubric and arguing the city scored applications improperly, DiLaura said.
Commissioners’ discussions were brief, with Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell suggesting a rubric change that would give medical cannabis retailers that don’t get a nonmedical license a chance to stay in business.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and Commissioner Ashlea Walter asked whether the overlay district would work without a separate citywide limit on stores. An alternative could be setting a spacing requirement between each one.
Whatever shape those limits take, the city needs a scoring rubric if it has more applicants than licenses available, Shamroe said. That’s under state law.
City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien — he said he wasn’t sure if he was speaking in that capacity or as a resident — offered a different solution from his days as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer: just say “no.” He argued the city doesn’t need to allow nonmedical marijuana retail with medical already in place, and pointed to a study finding intoxicated driving and youth use is up since legalization.
“I have a sense here, folks, and I’m just speaking from the heart, that if we continue to go down this road we’re going to be under continual lawsuit, forever,” he said.
The city already is in litigation over its previous attempt to regulate nonmedical marijuana retail, with 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power striking down a previous scoring rubric but upholding a citywide limit of four. SecureCann, under which House of Dank does business, is one of the plaintiffs.
Licenses remain on hold, although City Clerk Benjamin Marentette previously said the city could start taking applications in short order once the city adopts new rules.
