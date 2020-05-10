TRAVERSE CITY — Pandemic-related blows to the economy threaten to cut how much money Michigan gives local governments, both for streets and for general operations.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he still doesn’t know the full extent of damage to state revenue sharing, but early indicators have him calling for hiring cuts in the city’s proposed July 2020-through-June 2021 budget.
He’ll take city commissioners through the draft at a study session Monday, and the final budget’s due June 1, he said.
He wrote in a letter to commissioners his recommendation to cut 16 summer hires, including six Parks and Recreation Division employees who would’ve run the city’s summer camps. The division also will have four fewer temporary workers, two fewer marina employees and one less seasonal cemetery position.
“The city has traditionally had a pretty lean staff, so where we’re really making cuts, particularly in the summer, most quickly and right up front are some of the maintenance and operations during summertime,” he said.
That means the grass the city mows might get a little longer this summer, Colburn said. Other maintenance could be scaled back, like weed-whacking, watering, planting flowers in some areas and painting railings.
Other cuts include not hiring three seasonal bicycle patrol police officers and dropping projects like $100,000 in downtown cameras, according to the letter.
The city’s general fund is expected to shrink by 1 percent, Colburn said.
Draft budget figures put general fund revenues at $17,870,400 and expenditures slightly higher, at $18,084,600. That’ll put a dent in the fund’s $4,427,539 balance.
Yet the city’s still able to tackle some big projects, in large part because the funding was already in place, Colburn said. Among them are ongoing sidewalk projects to fill gaps in the city’s walkway network, for which the city already borrowed money. There are also three bridge projects set to go ahead, which will be funded in large part by previously awarded state dollars.
The Downtown Development Authority also is poised to forge ahead with buying more land for a new parking garage, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said.
That’s even as the city parking fund, which the DDA manages, is set to take a $1 million hit for the current budget year.
Derenzy said she’s not concerned about the city’s April purchase of a Pine Street building, formerly a dry cleaner, using $645,000 in parking fund money.
“No, because you always have to plan for the future and you need to identify what those plans are,” she said. “We have been fiscally conservative on making sure that we have the funds available within the account and have those ready specifically for parking, for future projects that we have.”
Parking Services Director Nicole VanNess said the parking fund could take an even bigger, $1.5 million hit in the coming fiscal year.
That’s after City Parking Services stopped enforcement once the pandemic hit, Derenzy said. It also reflects giving parking permit holders two extra months for time they couldn’t use their permits — VanNess said there are other factors as well, and the draft budget projects parking deck proceeds could be down by two-thirds.
Budget documents show an anticipated $1,326,500 loss in parking fund operating income.
The DDA furloughed some Parking Services enforcement staff, Derenzy said. She and VanNess are planning how to bring them back as closed businesses reopen and more people start coming downtown.
Parking services can also draw on a reserve to keep operations and projects moving ahead, Derenzy said — the fund had a $7,486,000 balance as of June 30, 2019.
The DDA still plans to move forward with a $3 million civic square project, thanks to $2 million in state grants and $1 million from Rotary Charities Foundation, Derenzy said.
Both the city and DDA plan to move forward on a services agreement with TraverseConnect, Colburn and Derenzy said separately. Colburn said the original ask was $50,000 but he’s not yet negotiated a price, and DDA budget documents have its contribution at $35,000.
TraverseConnect, the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce’s parent company, previously offered to spearhead business growth efforts in the city and Grand Traverse County as an economic development organization.
Both Derenzy and Colburn said that service agreement will be crucial in restarting and maintaining the city’s economy. Colburn pointed to the role TraverseConnect is playing in connecting businesses with Paycheck Protection Program and Small Business Administration loans, for example.
