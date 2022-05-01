TRAVERSE CITY — The deadline for Traverse City’s July 2022-through-June 2023 budget is a month away.
On Monday, city commissioners will see the nearly-finished plans for spending tens of millions of dollars — the current fiscal year’s was $105.8 million when passed, as previously reported.
They’ll meet at 7 p.m. in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., with Traverse Area Community Media to stream the meeting on cable channel 191 and its website, www.tacm.tv.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the document will be distributed ahead of the meeting, and in a memo he laid out what’s been a fairly standard timeline for the final stretch before they adopt it.
That process doesn’t include any discussion on Monday, but does for the city’s May 9 study session, documents show. Next would come a May 16 public hearing and commissioners could discuss the budget at another study session on May 23.
Also in the final stretch are rules for nonmedical marijuana retail. On Monday people can comment on drafts aimed at replacing what became the subject of litigation shortly after the city adopted them in 2020, although a vote isn’t expected that night.
Licensing rules would limit the number of retailers for nonmedical cannabis — often called recreational or adult-use. Zoning rules under consideration would split the city into several districts, each with its own limit of how many nonmedical pot shops could locate there.
Commissioners agreed they wouldn’t act on those proposed ordinances on Monday so city staff would have time to answer some questions, both from the board and from industry representatives. The board could vote instead on May 16.
One of the city’s busiest thoroughfares could also be on the agenda for May 16. Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to repave East Front Street from Garfield Avenue to Grandview Parkway, and the parkway from there to Division Street. Commissioners could bump to the future meeting a vote on a letter of understanding outlining which road agency is responsible for what.
