TRAVERSE CITY — As many as 500 Silver Lake and Duck Lake property owners will pay more taxes after Grand Traverse County commissioners passed two special assessments Wednesday.
The vote was unanimous.
The increased revenue will offset a $94,066 deficit the Drain Commission incurred maintaining the Duck Lake Drain and Silver Lake lake levels.
County Commissioner Gordie LaPointe said he’d be in favor of a policy clarifying how deficits incurred by the Drain Commission are paid back.
“There’s a mechanism where they can borrow money from the county, but there isn’t a mechanism for paying it back,” LaPointe said.
No resolution directing county staff to develop such a policy was passed by commissioners, but LaPointe said he planned to follow up with Finance Director Dean Bott.
Notices of the new special assessments will be mailed the first week of October and a public hearing will be scheduled soon after, said Drain Commissioner Steve Largent.
Assessments will appear on property owners’ Winter 2019 tax bill and can be levied for up to three years.
“Right now we’re still working to determine time frame,” Largent said. “If it’s better for property owners to pay it off over three years, we’ll look at that.”
The last special assessment for Silver Lake was in 2009 and the number of people who own lakefront or lake access property has remained relatively stable in the past decade, Largent said.
The last special assessment for Duck Lake, however, was sometime in the 1970s and there have been many “splits” since then.
A “split” is when a larger parcel of land is divided into two or more smaller lots.
Largent said according to his records there are as many as 700 parcels with frontage on, or access to, of Duck Lake. Some likely are owned by the same person, and the actual number of property owners effected is still being determined.
At the County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Largent estimated the total for Silver and Duck Lakes is between 400-500 but could not provide an estimate on what it would cost.
