Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy has declared an Action Day for Fine Particulates. This alert is in effect until midnight EDT tonight. It is recommended that sensitive groups such as people with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality Index page on theinternet at HTTP://WWW.DEQMIAIR.ORG.