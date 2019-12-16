TRAVERSE CITY — A company that for years has tried to build more affordable housing in Traverse City’s Depot Neighborhood will give it another try.
Woda Cooper Companies is asking city leaders for a 16-year tax break on an apartment complex it plans to build on Wellington Street’s south end. The company would pay 6 percent of net shelter rents, or rent incomes minus the cost of certain utilities, instead of property taxes, documents show.
City commissioners will decide Monday whether to approve the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, the agenda shows.
Estimated payments would range from $24,794 in 2021 to $38,629 in 2036, documents show. Compare that to an estimated $292,400 property tax bill for 2019.
The building itself would be a four-story structure with 58 apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units, documents show. It would sit on three parcels currently occupied by commercial buildings that would be demolished. Rents would range from $521 per month to $1,380, depending on apartment size and a tenant’s income level.
Woda Cooper Companies would keep rents affordable for 30 more years after the PILOT expires, documents show.
It’s not the first time the company has tried to build affordable housing at the site, or nearby. The same company, formerly known as Woda Group, tried once before at the Wellington Street location and several times previously at a lot in the Depot Neighborhood. Each time plans faltered when the Michigan State Housing Development Authority passed over its applications for Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
Commissioners’ agenda also includes:
- Considering a $10,889.60 order for 24 pedestrian crossing signs to be mounted atop the curb at 12 crossings during winters.
- Approving or rejecting zoning ordinance amendments that would establish a 19-foot setback from the curb for certain major streets.
- Considering a $21,000 budget amendment for a temporary Police Department hire to review department procedures, and whether to buy a $22,349 unmanned aerial system for the police department.
