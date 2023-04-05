TRAVERSE CITY — A community task force has finished the first draft of its report on preventing school shootings locally and has now secured a grant to gather community input.
The task force, called Safer Kids, Safer Schools, was made up of 31 community members of varying ages and occupations who, over the course of several discussion and research sessions, came together to compile a report of observations and recommendations regarding the community’s role in making local schools safer.
After wrapping up that first draft, Safer Kids, Safer Schools received a Rotary Seed Grant for $15,000 to gather community input on the report’s contents, said Jay Berger, founder and co-chair of Safer Kids, Safer Schools.
The Rotary Charities seed grants are meant to fund the beginning stages of projects that have the potential for broad community impact, according to the Rotary Charities website.
The task force’s community input sessions are tentatively scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at Traverse City Central High School, Berger said.
To be a part of the community input sessions, people can fill out community feedback forms on the Safer Kids Safer Schools website and request to be included in the community input sessions, Berger said.
There are three planned sessions, with the first on April 13 for professionals in the community, such as counselors, officials from organizations like Norte and the YMCA, educators, faith leaders and healthcare professionals. Two other sessions, one in-person on April 17 and another on Zoom on April 19, will be open to any community members.
There also will be a second round of community input sessions in May, but those have yet to be scheduled, Berger said.
Berger said he and other leaders on the task force want there to be sessions with adults, as well as sessions with youth in the community.
The sessions will include a discussion of the contents of the report and hold space for community members to provide their feedback on the report’s recommendations and share what they think could be added.
The sessions also will be somewhat of a call to action, and include asking participants how they would help prevent a school shooting in the region, Berger said.
As for the report, it outlines some data on school shootings, information about the task force and their meetings and recommendations that task force members came up with for individuals, community organizations and local schools to help in the prevention of school shootings.
Generally, the recommendations call on individuals, community organizations and schools to do more beyond strengthening the physical security of school buildings, identify students who are struggling and offer them the support they need and fortify existing local organizations and community resources that provide support and meaningful connections to youth.
The report’s thesis is that school shootings typically stem from young people feeling unsafe, unsupported and isolated from their communities, and that individuals and community organizations can play a major role in the prevention of school shootings.
Much of the report is focused on ways that leaders in the Traverse City community can ensure that students in the area can create positive connections with their peers, parents or caregivers and other caring adults to not feel unsupported and isolated.
The group’s mission, vision and goals statement, as outlined in the report, are to encourage the Traverse City community to do everything possible to prevent a school shooting, learn more about the underlying causes of school violence and work toward building and strengthening social and health resources for youth in the area.
While the focus of the task force is on gun violence, it states that the group agreed to not discuss gun legislation or the Second Amendment and, instead, focus on local solutions.
Berger said he’s generally supportive of gun reform legislation, but he did not want the task force to get “bogged down” with back-and-forth debate on gun legislation. Instead, he wanted people to think about what they could do on an individual or community level to address this issue.
The input gathered from upcoming community input sessions will be a major part of finalizing this report, Berger said.
“I think the input sessions are a big deal, because it’s a chance for us as a community to say, ‘I want to do something locally,’ not just, ‘I want to sign a petition,’” Berger said. “To me, this is about action.”
The finalized report, after the input sessions, will be distributed to the administration, staff and board members of local schools, including TCAPS and Northwestern Michigan College. It also will be distributed to local law enforcement agencies, elected and appointed officials, nonprofits, participants in the public input sessions and members of the public.
Berger said he’s proud of the report and especially grateful for the contributions his co-chair Kathleen Guy made to writing the majority of the report. He said he feels that it represents very well the discussions that the task force had as a whole.
After the community input sessions, Berger said he does not see a future for the task force. Ideally, they could tap an existing community group or organization to take on the work of addressing the report’s recommendations in full and taking on those overlapping approaches to preventing school shootings on a community level, he noted.
“It’s going to be up to the community and up to the people from the task force to say, ‘How do we make this live on with existing groups that are here in the community already?’” Berger said.
