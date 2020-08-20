TRAVERSE CITY — One of the oldest stretches of Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation’s trails needs repaving, and the nonprofit nearly has all the funding it needs.
That’s thanks in part to Grand Traverse County joining East Bay Township and Traverse City governments in chipping in for the $152,450 project. That’ll repave the trail along Parsons Road from Airport Access to Three Mile roads and widen it from 6 feet to 10, documents show.
County commissioners agreed to put up $20,000 already in the county budget for trail maintenance at their meeting Wednesday by a 4-2 vote, with commissioners Brad Jewett and Ron Clous voting against and Gordie LaPointe absent.
It was a redo of their Aug. 5 vote, which county Administrator Nate Alger said got an affirmative vote but couldn’t pass with two commissioners absent — minutes show a 3-2 vote and Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley absent.
Clous explained Wednesday why he was still a “no.” Townships need road fixes and trails don’t seem to be a significant part of the townships he represents, he said.
“And we do have 65,000 acres of public land that people can enjoy, so I won’t be supporting this,” he said.
Coffia said she gets Clous’ point on road funding, but the county can do both. She also disagreed that TART Trail doesn’t impact townships in the county, pointing to its importance for Acme and East Bay as a tourism draw and in getting people around — she used the trail frequently when she lived in the latter, she said.
“Further, we’re not even the main payer for this, we are being a partner with a modest sum as one of the governmental and non-governmental entities that are doing these improvements,” she said.
That’s by design, TART Trails Executive Director Julie Clark said after the meeting. Public-private partnerships are nothing new for the nonprofit, but it opted for smaller asks to local governments and more from private donors because governments are facing so much funding uncertainty at the moment.
The county’s contribution brings the public funding to $75,000, including $20,000 city-owned Traverse City Light & Power agreed to chip in, Clark said. Private donors have stepped up, and the nonprofit is $10,000 away from meeting a matching funds challenge that’ll put the rest of the funding in place.
TART Trails sought public funding for the project because it’s a publicly owned corridor heavily used by residents and visitors, Clark said.
Pavement on the heavily used stretch dates back to 1990, when standards called for narrower paths, Clark said. Brian Beauchamp said the pavement is full of cracks, potholes and heaves.
It’s time for the stretch’s first major replacement work in more than 30 years, Clark said. Construction should start in the fall, with the full spread of amenities like landscaping and trailside public art to wrap in the spring.
“So it’ll be a transformed corridor when done next spring,” Clark said.
TART Trails is collaborating with the Traverse City Arts Commission on the installations and others, some of which have already been unveiled along the Boardman Lake Trail, Clark said.
TART Trails in 2021 will start looking for funding to repave the remaining stretch along Parsons between Airport Access and Hastings roads, Clark said.
The path is part of TART Trails’ east-west path through Traverse City, linking in Greilickville to the 17-mile Leelanau Trail that ends north of Suttons Bay and ending at Bunker Hill Road to the east. It links to the Boardman Lake Pathway as well, and contractor Elmer’s Crane and Dozer now has the state permit it needs to build the first phase of a missing link on the lake’s west side, according to Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn.
Beauchamp said the Acme terminus is set to be extended in 2021 through Acme Township to eventually link the nonprofit’s “orphan” trail between Lautner and Bates roads.
Acme Township recently accepted a $300,000 state Natural Resources Trust Fund grant toward a trail that Clark said will cost more than $1 million.
That extension is the start of a route that’ll eventually link Acme to Charlevoix, Beauchamp said. The trail’s a collaboration between TART Trails and Top of Michigan Trails dubbed the Nakwema Pathway, and engineering is underway — Clark said the nonprofit’s assembling funding and there’s no projected start date for the rest of the pathway yet.
Elk Rapids village trustees in July approved a way through town for the trail, although two board members and a public commenter disagreed with the route chosen, as previously reported.
