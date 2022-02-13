TRAVERSE CITY — Conceptual plans to expand the busiest stretch of Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails’ pathway aim to take advantage of a separate but parallel highway project.
City commissioners on Monday will hear about how TART Trails hopes to piggyback on a major repaving and reconfiguration project for Grandview Parkway and East Front Street, the study session agenda shows. Those plans include widening the trail to better accommodate more users, and reduce user conflicts.
They also aim to improve the trail around two new crossings where Grandview Parkway meets East Front Street, and to incorporate a new crossing at Oak Street.
Eventually, TART Trails wants to connect destinations like Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse City Central High School, the Civic Center and more by extending along East Front Street and Peninsula Drive, as previously reported.
WATER, SEWER PROJECTS
City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger will also give commissioners a refresher on two major project lists for city wastewater and drinking water systems.
It’s part of a plan to borrow up to $27.5 million to fix the city’s sewer systems, half of which would go to overhauling the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
, as previously reported.
The city could borrow an additional $14.7 million to upgrade its drinking water systems, including improved pumps and backup systems at the Traverse City Water Treatment Plant and fixes to improve water pressure at various points in the system.
Draft plans are due at the end of March, and the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy should let the city know if they’re approved by July 6, according to the memo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.