TRAVERSE CITY — Road work along Grandview Parkway and East Front Street in Traverse City starting in 2023 presents an opportunity to widen a popular nonmotorized pathway nearby.
Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail is mostly narrow in the stretch between Division Street and where Grandview meets East Front Street, said TART Trails Executive Director Julie Clark. It’s currently 8 feet wide, with stretches at 10 or 12 feet, and the plan is to widen it to 16 feet.
“What we’ve been hearing for years is a desire for more and better access as trail usage has increased during the years,” she said.
Roughly 2 million people pedal, roll or stroll down the TART Trail, and that number roughly doubles when big summer festivals draw even more to the waterfront, Clark said. A great deal of cyclists and pedestrians are looking to move from east to west along the corridor, especially from the base of Old Mission Peninsula.
“So that’s one of the goals of this trail, is how do we create comfortable, convenient connections for people, whether they want to cross from the neighborhoods to the south to get to the bayshore or to get to the trail, or if they want to go east-west to get out of town, to the peninsula, or if they just want to enjoy the waterfront,” she said.
The organization wants to plan a separate, but parallel, project with the Michigan Department of Transportation’s planned repaving and reconfiguration of the highway alongside the trail.
City Planner Shawn Winter, along with Clark, showed panning commissioners conceptual plans for how the widened and, in parts, rearranged trail would look at a recent meeting. The organization wants more public input on the design before seeking an engineering firm to create actual construction plans, Clark said.
She pointed to the Dequindre Cut, a former railroad corridor in Detroit that now has a 20-foot-wide shared-use pathway down the middle.
Winter said the idea is to give both pedestrians and cyclists marked lanes on the same pathway to reduce user conflicts. Those would occasionally veer apart to bypass trees or let walkers take in the waterfront without blocking cyclists.
The widened pathway would mostly follow the current route north of Grandview Parkway, including connections to new or moved crossings MDOT has planned for its highway project, Winter said.
Trail users would see the biggest change where Grandview Parkway meets East Front Street, where east-west trail traffic would use a new shared drive on Delamar Hotels’ property, Winter said. Both he and Clark said ongoing discussions with the owner of the former Holiday Inn haven’t reached any commitments yet but they’re encouraging.
Those looking to cross Grandview Parkway and East Front Street would have two new crosswalks across the busy highway, made possible by replacing the traffic signal there with one that cycles for all drivers, Winter said. The current one has a “slip lane” with a constantly lit green arrow to signal westbound drivers through to Grandview Parkway.
A path would link trail users to the new road crossings, which would give those looking to cross the highway going to or from downtown an alternative to an underpass beneath Murchie Bridge, Winter said. That low-ceilinged underpass is frequently flooded or iced over.
Path users approaching the the Murchie Bridge from the west would have a wider pathway that’ll require installing a cantilevered concrete deck supported by screw piles, Winter said. Space constraints between a guardrail and bridge railing make widening the path tricky.
“It’s not a cheap option but it’s the one that’s going to give us the facility capacity that we’re looking for as we go up into this area,” he said.
Future plans include a path to Sunset Park and, eventually, the Senior Center park at Barlow Avenue and Front Street, Winter said. That’s where the concept is less concrete as TART Trails and firm Progressive AE consider challenges like right-of-way acquisition. Some of the design also depends on what MDOT elects for where Peninsula Drive meets East Front Street.
The goal is to eventually connect places like Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse City Central High School, the Civic Center and Bryant Park, Winter said.
Another crossing further west at Oak Street would connect to a trail MDOT agreed to build south of Grandview Parkway, Winter said. It wouldn’t warrant a traffic signal like those at Hall and Elmwood streets, but that could change with the addition of the pathway to the south.
That struck Commissioner Janet Fleshman as backward, she said. Crossings that don’t have enough people using them might be too nerve-wracking to walk or ride across.
“I think your perception of east-west issues regarding not just recreation but access and mobility are spot-on, and this is exactly the issue in this whole town,” she told Clark.
She praised the conceptual design as “just fabulous,” and said they showed a great deal of attention to detail.
Other commissioners offered similar praise, while Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell pointed out several elements he thought could be done better. Realigning the trail closer to the volleyball nets near the Open Space could interfere with plans to expand those courts, for one, and trail realignments in Clinch Park seemed to take trail users through the part most of them go around.
Clark told Treadwell his feedback will be great for the design engineering phase.
She told commissioners there’s more work to do, including presenting the conceptual plans to city commissioners at a future meeting.
And Winter noted the time to move is now — MDOT should largely finalize plans for the roadwork by spring and be ready to seek bids by late fall, as previously reported.
