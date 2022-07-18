TRAVERSE CITY — A petition to amend Traverse City's voting requirement for tall buildings fell short.
The movement focused on amending the city's current requirement that sends buildings that are 60 feet tall or higher to a vote of the electorate before they are built.
City officials sent notice on Monday morning that the petition submitted on July 1 was rejected for three reasons: the minimum of 658 signatures wasn't met as only 623 of the 697 signatures were deemed valid; the petition didn't comply with election laws because it didn't declare a body, organization, or person responsible for the circulation of the petition; and the petitions weren't addressed to the city clerk.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette acknowledged in the statement that the news may be disappointing to those involved in the effort.
