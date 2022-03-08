TRAVERSE CITY — A developer planning an apartments-and-commercial space building in Traverse City will ask voters for their say-so.
City voters will get a chance to approve or deny the plans from Innovo TC Hall on the Nov. 8 ballot. The developer and city planners originally believed the building being planned for the vacant Hall Street lot was 60 feet tall. Zoning rules would measure a flat-roofed building to the height of its roof deck, so the building wouldn’t have to go to a public vote.
Save Our Downtown challenged that in court and won. The nonprofit that supported the requirement that any new construction taller than 60 feet needs to go to a citywide vote argued the proposal should trigger that rule voters adopted in 2016.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power agreed that structures like an elevator shaft and front entry atrium that would stand taller than 60 feet should count toward the building height.
Innovo TC Hall and Traverse City are appealing that ruling.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht on Monday told commissioners they should suspend the parts of their implementation policy for the tall buildings vote requirement that refer to how building heights are measured.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she understood the city is dealing with various aspects of the tall buildings vote requirement, but putting the project to a vote is what the charter amendment requires.
“It’s not for us to decide if we like it or not, it’s up to the voters,” she said.
It’ll be the second such vote since the city electorate passed the charter amendment, as previously reported. The first was for 326 Land Company’s plans to build a 100-foot-condominium building at 326 State Street, which voters rejected in 2018. The developer since scaled down plans and is challenging in federal court the city’s contention that it can’t move forward with those plans.
BATHROOMS GRANT
Commissioners on Monday also agreed to set a March 21 public hearing for plans to apply for a state Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to rebuild one park bathroom and add another.
City Planner Shawn Winter said tearing down and replacing the West End Beach bathrooms and adding more between the city’s volleyball courts and the Open Space might not be the “splashiest” park project.
But Michelle Hunt, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent, said it’s one that’s definitely needed.
“The bathrooms at West End Beach are well beyond their usable life and in need of an upgrade,” she said.
What’s more, planned bathrooms near the volleyball courts are near the busiest stretch of the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail, so TART Trails Incorporated is supportive of the plan as well, Hunt said.
She fielded a few questions about the new facilities: Hunt chose prefabricated buildings because not only do they look like they’ll be cheaper than constructed-on-site buildings, but they’re durable, she told Shamroe. Yes, they will be connected to city water and sewer and no, they won’t be vault toilets, or “stinky outhouses” as Commissioner Ashlea Walter put it in her question.
And for an extra $675 each, they can include baby-changing stations, Hunt told Commissioner Mi Stanley after Stanley pointed out they didn’t seem to be included.
The total cost is estimated at $394,565, not including baby-changing stations, and Winter told commissioners that price could grow before the state allocates the money — if the Natural Resources Trust Fund approves the grant.
The city could ask for $197,283 from the grant fund, with a 50-percent match required. Mayor Richard Lewis said the money could come from a general fund surplus identified in a recent audit of city finances.
Grant applications are due April 1, with the city to get the money by early 2023 if it’s successful, as previously reported.
