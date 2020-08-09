TRAVERSE CITY — Jason Gothard has dabbled with volunteer activities since he got clean and sober more than two years ago.
None felt quite right until the Hope Not Handcuffs program came along. He is now a trained “angel” and will be called upon when somebody is seeking help for addiction.
“I feel like this program has the most potential to make the most impact on our community,” Gothard said.
The program launches Sept. 1, said Suzy Cline, regional director for Hope Not Handcuffs for Grand Traverse County.
Hope Not Handcuffs encourages people to walk into their local law enforcement center for help with addiction. They’ll be met with compassion by a police officer and a volunteer angel who will help them get into a rehab bed — not a jail cot.
“People are more willing to walk into a police department than a hospital,” Cline said.
It’s a program that is sorely needed, she said.
“Substance abuse is a huge problem in our area,” Cline said. “We wouldn’t have two DEA agents assigned to this area if we didn’t have a problem.”
Cline said she would like to have 200 angels trained and ready to be called when needed. So far, 55 are ready to go and another 35 are on a waiting list, as COVID-19 has delayed training.
Angels are taught to administer Narcan, the opioid reversal drug, as well as how to do an intake on the person seeking help. Training takes about two hours.
The program received a couple of grants, including one for $9,500 from 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County. The plan was to launch HNH June 1, but the pandemic pushed it back, Cline said.
“We rely on the law enforcement center lobby being open to do this,” Cline said. “The whole premise is that someone who suffers can walk into the lobby and ask for help.”
When they do, a law enforcement officer will do a check to see if the person is a sex offender or has a warrant for a violent crime, as those people are not accepted into the program, Cline said.
People with warrants for non-violent crimes will not be arrested, said Jeffrey O’Brien, Traverse City police chief.
The idea is to help the person take care of the underlying addiction first, O’Brien said. After they deal with the addiction they can take care of their debt to society, he said.
People under 18 are not accepted into HNH without consent from a parent or guardian, nor are people with medical conditions that require hospitalization.
If a person meets the criteria an angel is called who will guide the person through the process and give them support until a rehab bed is found — usually a couple of hours. In this area, HNH works with the Northern Michigan Regional Entity to find beds for those with Medicaid or who are uninsured. They’ll also find options for people with private insurance.
“The window of opportunity for people that want help is very small, so we need to have an action plan,” Gothard said.
Reaching out for help is also very emotional for a person and it is extremely important to get it right, he said.
“You don’t want to break that initial communication and trust,” Gothard said.
Even if that person decides not to go into rehab a seed has been planted that may later grow, he said.
“We’ve opened a door of communication that maybe they didn’t know was there,” he said.
Hope Not Handcuffs was founded in 2017 by Families Against Narcotics, a group that promotes the message of recovery. Since then 83 police agencies across Michigan have signed on and more than 4,000 people have been placed in treatment facilities.
Participating law enforcement agencies in this area include the Traverse City Police Department, the Grand Traverse and Kalkaska County sheriff’s departments and the Grand Traverse Band Tribal Police. Benzie is involved for now but will soon launch its own HNH initiative.
“The plan is to expand it out as far as we can to as many agencies as we can possibly get,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien stresses that HNH is financed, maintained and run by civilians.
“But they utilize the police agencies as a focal point to bring people with substance use disorder into rehab,” he said. “It’s going to be a good program for a lot of people.”
Gothard, who is also a recovery coach, said that as the program grows he hopes there will be growth in the recovery community, as well as a better understanding of what recovery is.
A big part of HNH is trying to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder, Cline said.
“That is a big part of training our officers, training our angels, training our community,” Cline said. “It’s a disease. It’s just not something a person has control over.”
