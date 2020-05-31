TRAVERSE CITY — Streets in two blocks of Traverse City’s downtown could be the venue for socially distanced dining and drinks as downtown business owners look to reopen.
And neighborhood streets where residents request it could be closed off to let walkers, bikers and people enjoying other recreation roam free.
That’s if Traverse City commissioners adopt two proposals they’ll consider at their meeting Monday. The city Downtown Development Authority proposes barricading the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street to provide a safe environment for pedestrians and diners while maintaining social distancing, plus help bring people to downtown restaurants and shops, CEO Jean Derenzy wrote.
“This proposal should not be viewed as a typical ‘Friday Night Live,’ but rather a civic space for people to feel comfortable walking, shopping and eating with a few place-making amenities,” Derenzy wrote.
Restaurateurs could offer dining spaces in parking in front of their restaurant, but the DDA isn’t proposing allowing retailers to sell products on tables outside their storefronts on these two blocks, according to the memo.
The closure would be in place mid-June through Sept. 7, documents show — that’s Labor Day. Traffic on two parallel blocks of State Street would be two-way during the closure, among other accommodations to keep the closure from hampering vehicular traffic elsewhere. And gates at the end of each closed block of Front Street could be moved for emergency vehicle access.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said the idea makes sense and city Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she’s in favor of it.
But both questioned whether the move places too much emphasis on two downtown blocks while leaving others out.
“The DDA in particular has worked really hard over the years at expanding the understanding of the business district and beyond the 100 and 200 block, and this really feels like kind of a step back in terms of our understanding of the downtown being more than that,” Walter said.
She gets that those two blocks are the most dense area of shops and restaurants downtown, so it makes sense to give them options for social distancing, she said.
Walter said she’s gotten feedback from businesses not in those two blocks wondering what’ll be done to help them. Creative solutions could encourage people to branch out beyond those two blocks.
The loss of parking and vehicular traffic in front of shops on these two blocks could be a concern, as could nearby parking for people with mobility issues, Carruthers said.
Poppycock’s co-owner Todd Biggs said the city will definitely need to coordinate access for people with disabilities and other parking, but otherwise thinks the street closure’s a great idea.
“It’ll provide us more outdoor occupancy, which people have definitely been calling and asking for,” he said. Access to outdoor dining spaces means the closure could provide more benefit to restaurants than retail, Nifty Things! co-owner Doug Hickman said. But it could bring additional traffic to his shop, too. He’s heard opposition from some retailers but even more support, and he thinks overall the idea is OK.
“I think it’s a move that will help us now, getting through this. Hopefully things will calm down to a point where we can do things the normal way,” he said.
Restaurants looking to offer outside dining still would need to obtain an outdoor cafe permit, according to a memo from city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht and city Clerk Benjamin Marentette.
They could have an easier time getting licenses to offer outside service of alcoholic drinks. Marentette in a separate item is asking commissioners to allow him to license outdoor service without city commissioners’ approval. The change would expire Oct. 31, and work in tandem with moves by the state to speed up licensing of outdoor alcohol service during the pandemic.
Walter is also looking to pilot a program that would let residents of a block temporarily close their streets to vehicular traffic. A draft policy would open the streets to recreational activities from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. while still allowing residential access and other necessary traffic.
Commissioners will also make a slew of financial moves, including voting on the July-through-June 2021 budgets for the city, its DDA and Traverse City Light & Power, its general operating millage levy — set to remain unchanged at 12.1167 mills — and another levy for its Act 345 Police and Fire Pension System millage.
