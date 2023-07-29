TRAVERSE CITY — The 2022 Munson Community Health Needs Assessment found that a lack of affordable and safe housing is one of the top 10 issues in the Grand Traverse region.
A lack of housing can have a significant impact on health, with research showing that homelessness can reduce life expectancy by 30 years.
For the past three years, Munson Healthcare, Goodwill Northern Michigan, and Traverse Health Clinic have been connecting those experiencing homelessness to the services that they need through a street medicine program.
We saw that there was a need for our neighbors that were experiencing homelessness,” Dr. David Klee said.
“A lot of these people feel very disenfranchised with the normal healthcare system.
“By bringing care to the people, going to them, instead of having them come to us, we’re able to help alleviate some of their medical issues.
Klee, the associate program director for the Munson family practice residency program and the community assistant dean for the Traverse City campus of the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, helps with the program’s outreach.
The street medicine program is set up to provide a variety of services. For example, their mobile unit can help with trauma treatment like burns and lacerations. And their street medicine program can help order blood work and X-rays.
In the past 10 months, the street medicine program reports treating more than 230 individuals and provided 445 patient visits.
“We’ve taken care of pregnant women and people from young ages and their late teens to people in their 70s,” Klee said
The street medicine program operates on Tuesdays and Fridays to meet patients wherever they may be found
On Friday, the group parked their mobile medical unit in the area near the men’s and women’s walking trails by the Grand Traverse Commons, an area often called “The Pines.”
The outreach team included participants from Munson Healthcare, Goodwill Northern Michigan, Traverse City Health Clinic and other community partners
The team split into two groups, with a mix of medical professionals and Goodwill staff, so they can effectively cover more ground.
The groups approach camps with a “hello” or “good morning.” Then they encourage those who answer to visit the mobile unit.
“We’re selling hope,” said Percy Bird, who is a street outreach housing navigator for Goodwill of Northern Michigan{
Bird estimates that 60 to 70 people live in The Pines, but that number doesn’t include what he calls the “comers and goers.”
Part of Goodwill’s mission in the street medicine program is to connect individuals to housing resources.
“They (Goodwill street outreach team) can follow up with folks with housing discussions or paperwork applications while medical care is also,” said Ryan Hannon, who is Goodwill Northern Michigan’s housing and homeless services community engagement officer.
Hannon explained that Goodwill is the “eyes and ears” of the street medicine program. His organization is responsible for keeping up with individuals and helping to identify those most in need.
The street medicine program started with Hannon and a volunteer nurse.
They began developing connections with healthcare providers until progress was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then the COVID-19 vaccine became a springboard for this street medicine program.
“It gave a good venue to get back out during that time,” Hannon said.
In the past three years, Hannon said he’s seen the support for the program and collaboration between organizations grow.
He also views this program as an opportunity for future healthcare professionals to expand their knowledge.
“It educates the student residents and the healthcare providers about the real things that go on and the conditions that people are living and suffering from in homelessness,” Hannon said.
Rishi Partha, a third-year psychiatry resident with Pine Rest, said the street medicine program has given him insight into the “acute mental health needs of people who can’t afford care on a regular basis.
Partha, who has provided his services for the street medicine program twice, has offered recommendations for medications and therapy. But, sometimes, Partha is just a listening ear.
“A lot of these people, they’re very lonely,” he said. “They’re alone, and they need someone to talk to.”
Rusty Mattson, who lives in The Pines, said he appreciates the care he receives from the street medicine program.
“But I don’t have anyone else,” he said.
In the future, Hannon said, he sees the program continuing to help people and he hopes they are able to expand their days of outreach.
Both Hannon and Klee said securing housing for people in need is synonymous with good health.
“Providing housing, in itself, is providing health care,” Hannon said.
