TRAVERSE CITY — Susie Randazzo said it’s hard not to think about politics in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The regular voter and Traverse City resident said the outbreak hasn’t changed how she thinks about it though.
She wonders if the good of the public is being put ahead of political gain, and whether President Donald Trump is using it to his advantage.
Randazzo, 63, pointed to the stock ticker in the corner of TV screens when Trump gives his press conferences.
“Every word he speaks affects the Dow Jones,” she said.
Testing at the start of the outbreak was made difficult by regulations impacting permission to test, Randazzo said. Her daughter is a social worker at the University of Michigan Hospital, and Randazzo believes every medical worker should be required to test themselves for COVID-19.
“I wish we had pop-up testing stations like Costco did for membership,” she said, referring to the ubiquitous sign-up tents the store had around Traverse City when it opened.
Randazzo said she wonders if the virus was taken as seriously as it should’ve been in the outbreak’s earlier days. She has also heard from two different doctors who completely disagree on whether more testing is needed. She believes that lack of consensus is widespread.
The pandemic hasn’t changed what Randazzo, a retired Traverse City Area Public Schools facilities team member, thinks about the upcoming presidential election, either, she said.
She declined to say who she’s leaning toward but was fascinated by the debate ahead of the Democratic primary of whether to vote for one’s preferred candidate, or whether to pick someone most likely to beat Trump. She also noted how quickly the primary field changed, going from a wide field to a narrow one.
She contrasted Trump’s statements with former President Barack Obama’s.
“He was so eloquent and so well-spoken, and Mr. Trump really is not,” she said.
Randazzo said she wishes someone would smash Trump’s phone.
“I feel like if he can tweet all the time, he’s not really doing his job,” she said.
