TRAVERSE CITY -- Many kids dream of being a firefighter, but Ken Funk wasn’t one of them.
Growing up, he thought firefighters were cool, but never saw himself as one -- until he was invited to be a volunteer.
He was 22 and fresh out of college when a friend's dad invited him to join the volunteer fire department with him. On a whim he decided to try, he said.
"And I said ‘ok yeah, I’ll try it out I might like it,’ and I absolutely loved it! I never thought I would do that,” Funk said.
For the first 10 years, Funk was a volunteer firefighter. About 3 years ago, he made the transition to being a full time firefighter at the Traverse City Fire Department. He says for the most part they’re doing the same job, with a few differences. Funk said that volunteers can have a lower level of certification, only requiring Firefighter 1 certification, instead of 1 and 2 as well as medical training. Volunteers also have a smaller call volume, so they don't have full 24-hour shifts.
Now Funk works four 24-hour days in a 12-day period. During those 24 hour days it isn’t unusual to sleep for part of the shift, but that doesn’t mean it’s all sweet dreams.
He said a lot of people think that since they get to sleep, it's an easy job, but he said "it’s not glamorous,” as many firefighters don't sleep until midnight, and usually have to wake up to take care of late-night calls.
Work days typically consist of going on calls, filling out paperwork, and training, which Funk said is a really important part of the job.
“Something we say a lot is that when you’re done learning, and you’re done training that should be your last day,” said Funk.
They have to train for anything and everything regularly, to stay sharp, Funk said.
The field is changing with new technology and techniques, which gives even more reason to keep on training.
Departments try to be progressive rather than reactionary to changes, and get a better understanding of what new innovations might be coming down the pipeline.
There is new training being taught to help with active shooter scenarios, Funk said. He said they're getting trained to wear protective gear and go into dangerous areas to help wounded victims.
Funk said right now there are a lot less people trying to become firefighters. Firefighting is a trade skill, so he hopes more people realize you don’t always need a college education to get a firefighting job.
He also hopes people know it is a job that can support a family.
With what he knows now, Funk said he probably wouldn't have gone to college, with his training being significantly cheaper and useful for his current career than his college education.
Funk is able to support his family well with his salary, he said, while his department’s base pay is lower than a lot of other departments, he said the overtime well makes up for it.
Because he hasn't been on the force for very long he doesn't plan on seeking promotion any time soon, but he will try to go through the officer training process for the experience.
He said his favorite part of the job is the team he works with.
"I love the job, but I’m here and I want to be the best I can be for the guy next to me so we all get to go home,” Funk said.
To Funk, firefighting is the dream job he never knew he wanted.
This story is part of WCMU’s Take This Job and Love It series, you can hear this episode and others on WCMU 95.1 or online at WCMU.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.