TRAVERSE CITY — The stories of Native American women throughout history have long lingered in the shadows. Seldom discussed or understood, many of them helped shape the country’s history.
Facing oppression, racism, and sexism, numerous Native American women fought to make the world a better place. Though many didn’t always succeed — they did help lay a foundation for the generations that followed.
Tonight, the Traverse Area District Library will host historian Heather Bruegl, citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and first-line descendent Stockbridge Munsee, to discuss “The Power of Native Women.”
Bruegl told the Record-Eagle her presentation will focus on 14 prominent Native women throughout United States history.
“It is hard to pick a favorite, there are so many,” Bruegl said. “Native women have accomplished so much in our history and it isn’t often recognized.”
Her research comprises numerous topics related to American history, legacies of colonization, and Indigeneity, including the Dakota War of 1862, the American Indians Residential Boarding Schools, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
“I am super excited to be able to bring this to the Traverse Area Library,” said Bruegl, “ “This is one of my favorite talks to do because I love sharing about some of the awesome Native women throughout our history.”
Some of the featured women Bruegl will discuss include Ada Deer, a citizen and the first woman to lead the Menominee people of Wisconsin who was known known as a champion of Native American rights.
As an activist, she opposed the federal termination of Indigenous nations in the U.S. from the 1950s following the bills led by Arthur Vivian Watkins, a Republican senator. Deer later became the first woman to head the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).
Mary Golda Ross, of the Cherokee Nation, was the first known Native American female engineer, and the first female engineer in the history of Lockheed, an American aerospace manufacturer.
Ross was one of the 40 founding engineers of the renowned and highly secretive Skunk Works project at Lockheed under NASA.
The discussion also will include prominent figures, such as Wilma Mankiller, who was recognized as the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She also was the first woman elected as chief of a major Native American sovereign nation, who spent her life fighting for the rights of Native Americans.
“My hope is that people leave the discussion feeling inspired to learn more about these women,” Bruegl said. “I hope they take a deeper dive and realize that Native women ... have accomplished so much!”
Bruegl has presented her work at academic institutions, including the University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the College of the Menominee Nation, as well as at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
She was the former director of Education of Forge Project, a decolonial art and education initiative on the unceded homelands of the Muh-he-con-ne-ok in Upstate New York, where she organized public programming and events and led the Forge Project Fellowship program.
Now, Bruegl is a public historian, activist, and independent consultant who works with institutions and organizations for Indigenous sovereignty and collective liberation.
“It’s our goal to inspire and enrich our community through stories,” TADL Director Michele P. Howard told the Record-Eagle.
“We’ll continue to look for ways to showcase powerful stories, such as the ones in this program from the Indigenous community. If you find these stories interesting, I would encourage everyone to look for more in our library collection,” Howard said.
She said a Nov. 14 program during Native American Heritage Month will feature Heather Bruegl as she speaks about a contemporary Indigenous perspective in “We Are Still Here.”
Tonight’s discussion led by Bruegl will be available on Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. but only through registration on TADL’s website.
