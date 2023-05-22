TRAVERSE CITY — First-year cadets from Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Maritime Academy were aboard the T/S State of Michigan as it left dock Saturday.
The training cruise is intended to offer lifetime learning experiences.
It did so almost immediately.
About an hour into the voyage, a medical emergency with a staff member on board prompted the ship’s return to Traverse City.
“The health and safety of everyone on board is a top priority,” Diana Fairbanks, NMC associate vice president of public relations, marketing and communications, told the Record-Eagle Sunday evening.
Fairbanks said they wanted the staff member to get medical attention on land, so they returned to port to ensure that happened, then found someone who could fill in on the crew so the ship could leave Sunday.
They have protocols in place to deal with emergencies, and this was one real-life incident, she said.
On Sunday, GLMA Superintendent Jerry Achenbach confirmed the ship was preparing to get underway at 6 p.m.
This cruise is the first of three phases that will last five months, through Oct. 28, providing an opportunity for about 160 cadets to earn their required sea time, Achenbach said.
On Saturday, 48 cadets, in T-shirts and hard hats on board the ship, waved to their families and friends on land as the crew made preparations to leave.
Capt. Michael Surgalski, on the bridge wing, used a walkie-talkie to give directions to licensed officers stationed on the bow and stern.
“The use of the training ship for an extended period of time, coupled with cadet berths on commercial vessels provided by our industry partners, will allow us to meet our goal of ensuring all cadets will have the ability to graduate, as per their model schedules,” Achenbach said.
“They dock or anchor most nights,” he added, watching from the dock as the ship began to head out into Grand Traverse Bay. “Cadets see projects and return the Sunday of Cherry Fest; then Phase 2 begins.”
GLMA educates and trains deck and engineering officers for the U.S. Merchant Marine. Graduates earn a bachelor’s degree, and an unlimited tonnage/horsepower merchant marine license.
In addition, GLMA and the Great Lakes Culinary Institute have collaborated for several years to offer internships to NMC culinary students during the sailing season.
Cooks are in high demand by the shipping industry, GLMA notes on its website.
A maritime culinary certificate intended to expand opportunities for students in this niche area is expected to be offered this fall.
A chef intern from the culinary institute was on board when the ship left Saturday.
The ship, a 224-foot former Navy submarine surveillance vessel, normally carries about 50 cadets on a training cruise, but that number had been reduced in recent years because of the pandemic. This year marked a return to a higher number.
And, for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, an “Open Ship” event took place in April, when 766 people toured the vessel.
