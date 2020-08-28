TRAVERSE CITY — Swimming is safe again at two East Grand Traverse Bay beaches.
E. coli levels are low enough at East Bay Park in Traverse City and Bayside Park in Acme that full-body contact is OK, according to a Grand Traverse County Health Department release.
Testing Thursday showed 42 colonies per 100 milliliters at the former and 149 at the latter, according to the release. Both are well below the limit of 300, above which any contact above the waist is considered unsafe.
Heavy rains Wednesday likely caused levels of the bacteria at the two beaches to spike.
