NORTHPORT — Area health officials advised elevated E. coli levels were discovered at Northport Marina Beach during weekly beach monitoring.
Levels found at the beach in Northport from samples collected Wednesday came back at 488 colonies per 100 milliliters. That level indicates contact with the water above the waist is not advised.
Follow-up water samples from the Northport beach were collected Thursday and results are expected Friday morning.
All other beaches in the region's monitoring program this week showed water quality acceptable for swimming, or full-body contact.
The area’s weekly beach monitoring program includes more than two dozen beaches both on Lake Michigan and inland lakes in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Samples are collected each week on Wednesday mornings with results back the following day.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination that can cause illness.
Visit www.gtbay.org/our-programs/healthy-beaches for more information. about the beach monitoring program.
