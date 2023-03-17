TRAVERSE CITY — Four students from Suttons Bay High School continue their fundraising efforts to compete this summer in the North American Indigenous Games.
The Olympic Men’s Basketball Team fundraiser game will be held at the Strong Heart Civic Center in Peshawbestown starting at 5 p.m. March 18.
Team members from Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, along with Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, The Lac Vieux Desert Band Of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and Saginaw Chippewa Indians will be in attendance for the game. Community members are also fundraising through GoFundMe to reach NAIG Team Michigan’s goal of $6,000 for travel expenses.
GTB Citizens Darius Lopez (sophomore), Urijah TwoCrow (freshman), Mjiikwis Sanchez (senior), Mazhaquet Keshik (senior),and Zachariah Raphael (freshman) made Team Michigan after competing among hundreds players in the state.
NAIG Team Michigan is an inter-tribal roster consisting of 16 (four alternate) Anishinaabek players from five Anishinaabek nations throughout the state to play for the 19U Men’s Basketball Team.
The students represent the most individuals from one sovereign nation, while freshmen Urijah TwoCrow and Zachariah Raphael will become the youngest athletes to play in the NAIG.
“It is a very big accomplishment for me as a basketball player,” TwoCrow said. “I feel that my hard work is paying off.”
TwoCrow has been on the courts since the third grade, making a name for himself in the game. The 14-year-old honor student made 250 points for JV, averaging 13 points and a career high of 29 points his ninth-grade year.
TwoCrow made his entry as a forward for the SBHS Varsity Basketball team near the end of the season, starting in the district game against St Mary’s.
Playing for NAIG is a big step in his journey to hopefully to play in D1 basketball, he said, looking up to one of the top basketball players in northern Michigan, Dwaun Anderson, who also played in the games.
The 10th NAIG will bring together more than 5,000 athletes and coaches from more than 756 Sovereign Indigenous Nations where the games are located across Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, and Millbrook First Nations in Nova Scotia from July 15-23.
NAIG showcases the best of North America’s young Indigenous athletes that will compete in 16 different sports, including three traditional Indigenous sports; Canoe/Kayak, Box Lacrosse, and 3D Archery.
Coach for NAIG Team Michigan Jordan Anderson said he is excited for his team to experience the games.
“They all competed hard to earn their spots,” Anderson said. “They all carry a fight I cannot wait to see be brought to the games.”
