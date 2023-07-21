SUTTONS BAY — Shortly before signing Michigan’s $24.3 billion education budget, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer answered why she and Lansing’s top political leaders were gathered in Suttons Bay High School to make it official.
For one, state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, insisted on it, Whitmer said.
For another, it sends a message about the way everyone involved in drafting the legislation views Suttons Bay Public Schools students.
“Because Suttons Bay students, little Norsemen, matter as much as little Trojans from East Lansing, or kids in Saginaw or kids in the Soo,” she said. “This is about all kids in Michigan, so I’m thrilled to be here.”
Whitmer, Coffia, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and others spoke Thursday afternoon in the high school’s packed auditorium, complete with an audience of students, district officials and more. The governor and everyone who spoke about the bill touted its record level of investment, including the highest per-pupil funding.
Touted highlights included funding to send as many as 5,600 more 4-year-olds to preschool for free come fall, and plans to make pre-kindergarten free for every student by the end of Whitmer’s second term in 2024, she said. That can save a family an average of $10,000 per year while giving kids a good educational foundation.
Another addition will save families money by making free school breakfasts and lunches available to all students, regardless of income, Gilchrist said. That should save families an average of $850 per year.
“And that’s real money everywhere in Michigan, and that’s going to make a difference at a time when things are so expensive,” he said.
It’ll also ensure kids are full and can focus on learning, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Lauren Flynn said.
At the higher-ed end, the budget will expand the Michigan Reconnect Scholarship to anyone 21 and older who has a high school degree or equivalent, Gilchrist said. The program had been for people 25 or older and paid for a two-year degree at their district community college if they didn’t have a post-high school degree.
Rural districts also will get a boost to busing through a $125 million rural transportation equity fund, Coffia said. That’ll put districts that send buses thousands of miles each day to get students to school on a more even footing, allowing them to spend money on bus fuel on classroom programming instead.
The lineup of speakers included state Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, the Senate pre-K-through-12 appropriations subcommittee chairman, and Rep. Regina Weiss, D-Oak Park, who serves on the chamber’s higher education and community colleges appropriations subcommittee.
They offered more details on what’s included in the budget, such as:
- More than $2,000 extra per student for at-risk students, Weiss said;
- A higher level of funding and an “opportunity index” to boost districts with higher concentrations of poverty;
- Fully funding the state’s special education foundation allowance;
- Allowing Indigenous students to list their tribal affiliations in demographic data and allowing districts to claim the federal funding that’s available to them, Whitmer said;
- Funding for tutoring, literacy support, math intervention and before- and after-school programming;
- Adding a personal finance class as a graduation requirement, starting with eighth-graders in the fall;
- A rainy day fund for schools to ensure financial stability;
- Expanding MI Future Educator programming, which provides scholarships to education students and stipends to student teachers;
- Continuing funding
- for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which lowers the cost of community, private and public colleges.
It’s a budget that Whitmer said will make a real difference in students’ lives across the state, as well as its college campuses, during the ceremony that lasted about 40 minutes.
“I want every parent in Michigan to know from the day your child enters pre-K to the day they walk across the graduation stage after high school, we will have their backs and yours,” she said.
The budget faced some criticism from Republicans who claimed some items, such as expanding the school lunch program, would benefit even wealthy families. Among them was Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, who voted against the budget because of a number of concerns, including school lunches and electric buses that he argued in a release aren’t reliable for rural districts.
Whitmer insisted the spending plans are sustainable during a brief question-and-answer after she signed the bill, noting the state has paid down massive debts and passed budgets that don’t create structural deficits.
Suttons Bay Public Schools Superintendent Casey Petz said Whitmer coming to the district, along with every other elected official who came, sent a message that every Michigan student matters, regardless of where they live.
“This is an equity issue when you have districts being able to resolve some of their issues around special education or at-risk students or transportation or food service, this budget shows those priorities will be funded and be maybe a little bit easier to solve for us this year,” Petz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.