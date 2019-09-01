SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay is among the 39 communities awarded grant dollars through a state water protection program.
Suttons Bay will get a $4,500 grant through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s source water protection program, intended to safeguard public water supply systems. The grant requires matching dollars from the community.
The next opportunity to apply for this type of grant will be in May next year.
