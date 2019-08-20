SUTTONS BAY — Joe Symons jokingly said it was the first time that making a Facebook post led to something good.
Symons, a substitute teacher in Leelanau County and bartender at the Mitten Brewing Company in Northport, took to the social media site to decry a school district in Pennsylvania threatening parents over student lunch debt. Chris Andrus, one of the owners of Mitten Brewing Company, messaged Symons to see if lunch debt was a problem at Leelanau County schools, specifically at Suttons Bay Public Schools, where Symons has been a long-term substitute
“I told him of course it was,” Symons said.
So Andrus, as part of the company’s nonprofit called Mitten Foundation, Inc. based in Grand Rapids, organized a donation of $2,700 to wipe out the entirety of Suttons Bay’s lunch debt.
“We’re very, very grateful,” Mike Carmean, Suttons Bay superintendent, said. “We’re just very blessed that they did that. Now we start from scratch.”
Carmean said there were a couple of students whose debt was getting close to a hundred dollars.
“It adds up,” he said. “A dollar here, 50 cents there.”
The School Nutrition Association reported in 2018 that 75 percent of public school districts had unpaid lunch debt at the end of the school year, averaging between $2,000-$2,500.
“If you are struggling or money is tight — which probably happens to every family — the lunch fee is going to be pushed down the line,” Symons said. “Other things are more important. The phone bill is probably more important. The car payment is probably more important. But you keep doing that, and pretty soon some of those kids had some pretty high debt.”
Mitten Foundation, Inc. officials presented the check to Suttons Bay last week as part of the organization’s effort to reach out to its surrounding communities.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Dan Frank, general manager of the Mitten Brewing Company in Northport. “One of the beauties of being a small business in a small community is that you’re able to recognize some of those needs and act on them.”
Symons is set to begin as a student teacher for fifth grade at Suttons Bay when school starts in two weeks. He said it was “a beautiful thing” to pay off that debt for those students and their families.
“It’s a problem most people didn’t realize was a problem,” Symons said. “The best thing about this is that for those families that are struggling, this is one thing they don’t have to worry about anymore. I’m glad we did something about it.”
