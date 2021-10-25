SUTTONS BAY — A Suttons Bay man is dead after a boat crash on Little Glen Lake in Leelanau County.
Kevin Donovan Herman, 63, drowned after being thrown from his boat, said Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich. Herman was out fishing with Kelly Walter, 50, who was also thrown overboard, but was rescued by a man on a kayak.
The two were fishing and lost control of the boat, which kept going until it crashed ashore, Borkovich said.
A 911 call came in at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an unoccupied boat that had crashed ashore on the north side of the lake, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office. Soon after another call came in from the man on a kayak who said he was helping Walter, who was still in the water.
Herman was unaccounted for at that time, the report states. He was recovered at about 6 p.m. Walter was treated at Munson Medical Center for weather-related injuries.
Both Herman and Walter were wearing heavy clothing because of the cold weather, Borkovich said. Walter was wearing a life jacket that was not secured; Herman was not wearing a life jacket.
Speed, alcohol and mechanical failure are not believed to have been factors in the crash, the report states.
Herman was well-known in the community and was an avid sportsman who loved to fish and hunt, Borkovich said.
"It's a terrible loss for his family, as well as our community," Borkovich said.
Several agencies assisted in the rescue, including the Glen Lake Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, the Benzie and Roscommon County sheriff's departments, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service.
