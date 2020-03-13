BELLAIRE — The several loud raps on the door from inside the jury room came just more than an hour after the four women and two men entered deliberations.
A quick hush fell over the courtroom as those waiting for a verdict in the trial of suspended Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Terrence J. Starr knew what those knocks meant.
The dozens of people who had been milling around, talking and laughing or even playing a game of hangman on a whiteboard in the courtroom found their seats, anticipating a decision they had known in their hearts and minds for the last year.
One by one the charges against Starr were read.
One by one the verdict came: Not guilty.
Cheers and applause rose up but were soon replaced by quiet sobs and sniffles as those who spent five days following the proceedings and the last 11 months vehemently defending and supporting Starr released a wealth of pent up emotion that overflowed after he was acquitted.
Molly Starr simply could not hold back the tears as she embraced her father. Terry, who has six children, said his ordeal has been hardest on his only daughter.
“What this presents to you is what really matters in life and what you truly have to be thankful for,” Starr said. “All this has just really hurt Molly’s heart, what she’s seen me have to go through. The silver lining is our relationship — which was strong before — is even better now.”
Starr, who has been on leave from his post at Kalkaska since April 2019, was charged with three misdemeanors — false report of a crime to police, intentional false report of child abuse to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the false and malicious accusation of criminal sexual conduct. He faced up to a year in jail had he been convicted.
Molly said the last 11 months have been long and difficult, but the vindication of her father was the ending she and her family wanted and knew they would get.
“I don’t think anyone could have handled it better than that man right there,” she said, pointing to her father who was surrounded by well-wishers in the hallway.
The investigation into a batch of anonymous letters sent to Elk Rapids Public Schools officials and the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District began two years ago in February 2018. Those letters accused Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of groping a cheerleader’s buttocks, which would constitute fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, during a pep rally in October 2012. Investigations from former Elk Rapids Superintendent Stephen Prissel and Michigan State Police Sgt. Stephen Porter found those accusations to be unfounded.
Starr was arrested in April 2019 after Porter’s investigation and handwriting analysis from MSP Lt. Mark Goff found Starr was the probable author of the handwritten addressed envelopes. Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter declined comment after the verdict.
Erich Speckin, the defense’s handwriting analyst, testified Friday that his examination of Starr’s writing samples as compared to the writing on the envelopes of the anonymous letters eliminated Starr as the possible author.
Speckin said he found inconsistencies in the numerals 2, 4 and 6 as well as the uppercase M and the lowercase Y along with other writing techniques. Speckin called them “consistent and fundamental differences” that were “highly significant.” That led him to his conclusion, with the “highest certainty,” that Starr did not address those envelopes.
Donald Passenger, Starr’s defense counsel along with Jonathan Moothart, called the proceedings “grueling.”
“We’ve never had a doubt in our mind that Mr. Starr didn’t do what he was accused of doing,” Passenger said. “It would have been a miscarriage of justice if he’d been convicted.”
When it came to the question of Starr’s guilt beyond the legal burden of reasonable doubt, the jury was not convinced. Just 64 minutes passed between the moment the door shut on the jury room and the moment those knocks came.
Moothart described the jury as “thoughtful, attentive and organized.”
“In most of the jury trials I have been involved with, the first knock is not a verdict. It’s usually a question,” Moothart said. “This jury just had it together.”
Starr would not go so far as to say he was lucky on a Friday the 13th in March, but he certainly felt grateful despite the hardships he’s endured.
“I feel blessed,” Starr said. “What I faced, it pales in comparison to what others have faced, to the loss of loved ones. My message to anyone who wants to listen is to keep the faith. Believe. Believe in something and know that things will get better eventually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.