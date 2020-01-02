TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators seek help identifying four men suspected of burgling a local Sprint store.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless said the group surveyed the Crossing Circle shop from outside before chucking a brick through its front window just before 3:20 a.m. Thursday.
Two of the men rushed in and swiped an estimated $15,000 in smartphones and watches before driving off, Fewless added.
“They were in and out in like 2 minutes — they obviously knew what they were doing,” he said, adding that surveillance footage captured the early morning scene. “Unfortunately, the suspects are wearing concealment, they’ve got masks on. So we’re not able to get much of a visual.”
Nearby deputies were quick to respond to the incident, Fewless added, but the suspects were efficient enough to evade them. The men drove off in a light-colored Ford SUV.
“They knew right where they were going and how to get things off,” he said.
Fewless said the electronics are all demo models and won’t be able to be used or activated. He suspects the culprits will offload them on Facebook marketplace and other sites.
“So they’ll try to offload them to unsuspecting people who think that these are brand-new phones that they’ll be able to use,” Fewless said.
It rings similar to robberies at several other Michigan Sprint stores, including shops in Bay City and Big Rapids. Investigators suspect the incidents are related and it’s unlikely the culprits are locals.
