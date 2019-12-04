TNT Fentanyl

The fentanyl that was seized by the Traverse Narcotics Team.

 Special to the Record-Eagle

TRAVERSE CITY — An undercover buy yielded 30 grams of suspected fentanyl, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team.

TNT arrested two people on Dec. 4 after a pair of downstaters reportedly sold fentanyl — a synthetic opioid — to an undercover officer in Grand Traverse County.

After the buy, the two — a 29-year-old Warren man and 30-year-old Detroit man — were pulled over by uniformed officers, according to a TNT statement. 

Charges of delivery of fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, maintaining a drug vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a license were requested for the 29-year-old.

Charges of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and delivery of fentanyl were requested against the 30-year-old, the statement read.

Both suspects are in the Grand Traverse County Jail awaiting arraignment.

A third person was released, the statement read. 

TNT was assisted by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you