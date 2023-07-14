Paddleboarder’s body found Friday afternoon, according to Glen Lake FD

From Staff Reports

EMPIRE — A paddleboarder is presumed to have drowned in South Bar Lake.

Rescue crews were called to the Empire Beach area Friday morning following a report that the individual had fallen into the water and never resurfaced, according to a social media post from a member of the Glen Lake Fire Department.

Rescue crews found the paddleboarder’s body around 4:10 p.m., according to the department.

The fire department was assisted on the scene by National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard, Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Traverse Dive Team.

