TRAVERSE CITY — A 62-year-old Traverse City man was questioned in connection with a suspicious package that was placed in the lobby of a downtown bank Wednesday.
Traverse City Police Department Capt. James Bussell said the fur coat and hat the man was believed to be wearing, as seen in security camera footage from the Fifth Third Bank lobby, were recovered from the 62-year-old's apartment, as well as the rubber gloves police believe he wore while placing the package.
The man was not arrested, Bussell said. He was cooperative and a search warrant was not needed, he said. The case will be turned over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Monday for review.
The suspect lives in the high-rise apartments at 150 Pine St. Police interviewed him after a neighbor called in a tip at about 7 p.m. Thursday.
The caller told police he recognized the items from the suspicious package, which turned out to be two boxes of Mucinex and foam cellphones, as well as the clothing the man wore.
Bussell said police are still looking for 32-year-old Joseph Michael Horger, who is wanted for absconding parole.
Police cordoned off the bank Wednesday, closed several downtown streets and evacuated some buildings after a security officer called 911 to report that as he watched the bank’s security cameras he saw someone place the two boxes, which were about 6-inches-by-6-inches in size.
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called and determined the package was not explosive. The person was described as wearing a Russian-style fur hat and coat and pictures were posted online.
Photos of Horger in a similar fur coat were released in a 2015 press release, when Horger was wanted for making a bomb threat at the Grand Traverse Mall.
