TRAVERSE CITY — Detectives from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office arrested a 39-year-old man from Blair Township as a suspect in a stolen tools case from earlier this summer.
On July 27, Molon Excavating reported that a lock was cut off their tool crib on Rennie School Road and that about $2,000 in tools were taken.
Stolen tools included two STIHL concrete cut saws, one STIHL chainsaw, one STIHL power broom, an air compressor gas can, a sawzall and a case containing waterline testing equipment, said sheriff's office Detective Captain Randy Fewless.
Sales of the stolen tools led them to a potential suspect, officials said.
Fewless said Brent Lee Diehl's Aug. 2 arrest occurred after deputies executed search warrants at two different Blair Township homes, where some of the stolen tools were found.
The Grand Traverse Prosecutor's Office charged Diehl with a felony, breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000, court records showed.
Diehl is also being charged as a habitual offender, as according to the 86th District Court, Diehl was out on bond for a domestic violence case at the time of his arrest. He pleaded not guilty for domestic violence. Earlier this month he pleaded guilty for bond violations after missing court-ordered preliminary breath tests.
Both cases are currently still open.
