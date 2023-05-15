Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning Late this Morning into this Evening... .DISCUSSION...Temperatures warming into the 70s...combined with critical relative humidity values between 15 and 25 percent and west winds gusting as high as 20-25 mph will result in dangerous fire weather conditions into this evening across much of northern Lower Michigan. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WIND...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20-25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 to 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...68 to 73 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&