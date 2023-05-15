TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County man, suspected of stealing one van, was caught in the act of taking another, according to authorities.
On Friday morning, at approximately 7:21 a.m., a 38-year-old man took an unlocked delivery van from the 1000 block of Division and 14th streets, according to Traverse City Police Department's Lt. Steve Sivek.
The suspect drove south, pulled into another business's parking lot and tried to steal another car, Sivek said.
That's when onlookers grew suspicious and called 911 to report him.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the man also had a misdemeanor warrant out for failure to appear in court. The man resisted arrest at first, Sivek said, but was ultimately taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail where officers are seeking charges for allegedly unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle and obstructing and resisting arrest.
The police report has been sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office, where they will finalize the charges.
