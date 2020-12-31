TRAVERSE CITY — A survey done by Grand Traverse County to assess how people feel about living here has turned up the usual suspects — those who responded love the overall quality of life, think the county is a safe place to live and love its walking trails, parks and water.
But a lack of mental health services, child care and affordable housing continues to plague the area.
National Resource Center-Polco was hired to conduct the survey, which asked residents about a variety of topics that make Grand Traverse County livable or not so livable.
The survey was mailed to 1,700 county residents and was posted online. A total of 561 people responded, with 65 of them completing it online.
The aim of the survey is to help the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners with strategic planning and goal setting, according to county Administrator Nate Alger, who would like to have the survey repeated every few years.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia said even local government can get a little insular at times and the board is making decisions on behalf of more than 90,000 people.
“I have been pushing for this survey because I think it’s important for us not to just assume we know what our constituents want,” Coffia said. “We need to be in active dialogue.”
Coffia also would like to see the survey done on a regular basis.
The county board will likely discuss the survey results at a January work session.
The overall quality of life in the county was deemed “excellent” by 37 percent of respondents and “good” by 49 percent.
But finding a home continues to elude many, with 90 percent of those taking the survey giving the availability of affordable and quality housing a negative rating, and 79 percent giving the availability of housing options a negative rating.
When asked about the overall economic health of the county, 59 percent of respondents gave it a positive rating, but just 41 percent believe the county has employment opportunities.
Many said the county is a good place to visit — 94 percent, with 61 percent saying the county is a good place to work.
When asked about their overall confidence in county government, 45 percent of respondents gave a rating of good or excellent, with 44 percent saying the county is open and transparent to the public.
It’s a score that’s too low, Coffia said.
“That’s something we need to take seriously and really look at our practices,” Coffia said. “This is public money and public policy and we need to be very transparent with the public.”
Residents in the county feel safe, according to the survey, with 87 percent of respondents giving overall safety a positive rating.
“People do feel safe here,” said Sheriff Tom Bensley. “Is that because or officers are doing their job? I like to think so.”
Bensley said it’s good they feel that way.
“It’s a wonderful place to live and raise a family,” Bensley said. “Overall it’s a safe community, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it safer.”
Thirty-eight percent of those who responded believe residents have access to quality, affordable mental health care.
Karl Kovacs, CEO of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, said surveys done by Munson Healthcare and regional health departments have had similar results that place mental health care as one of the top issues in the county.
Kovacs agrees that there is a need for more services. Communities are looking to address it, but the bottom line is funding, he said.
“It would be great if we had more funding for the services,” Kovacs said.
It would also be good if there wasn’t a demarcation between those who have severe mental illness and mile to mild to moderate illness, he said.
NLCMH is mandated to serve the severely mentally ill, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and those with co-occurring substance use disorder and mental health issues.
Kovacs would like CMH to be empowered and funded to see more people, not just those in severe crisis. It is something that would provide more continuity of care, as people who don’t meet the agency’s criteria are sent to another agency.
“You would have people coming to one system rather than having to parse a person out to two different systems,” he said. “That would be a step forward.”
