TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision ruled against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers under a 1945 law, ruling that the statute itself is unconstitutional.
The court’s majority found the emergency powers law improperly delegates lawmakers’ authority to the executive branch and allows its indefinite use. That means Whitmer can no longer use it to justify using her emergency powers, as she has since April 30 when those powers as defined under a 1976 emergency orders law expired.
The governor blasted the ruling in a statement, saying she “vehemently” disagrees with the court’s interpretation of the state Constitution.
She pointed to both her efforts and that of people across the state to contain a deadly virus that has no cure, killed thousands of Michiganders and sickened many more, including state and U.S. lawmakers and now, President Donald Trump.
Every other state and the federal government has an emergency declaration, she wrote.
“With this decision, Michigan will become the sole outlier at a time when the Upper Peninsula is experiencing rates of COVID infection not seen in our state since April,” she said in a statement.
Whitmer said her executive orders are still in effect for 21 days after the ruling. After then, many of the actions she took to contain the pandemic will continue under “alternative authorities” not at issue in the lawsuit brought by a trio of clinics and a patient.
The ruling casts doubt on myriad orders directing K-12 public education officials on how to administer teaching and learning in a COVID-safe environment as well as what is required when students or staff test positive for the virus.
Traverse City Area Public Schools reported its third positive case Thursday. TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner expects board trustees to make decisions to keep the students and staff safe.
“But we’ll also comply with the law,” VanWagoner said, adding district officials will wait and see what action the state legislature takes after the ruling.
Jacqueline Burke, a parent of TCAPS students, worries the reversal could affect transparency from TCAPS.
Burke said most people seem to be in favor of the current precautions TCAPS is taking, but there has also been a call for the district to provide more information when students or staff test positive for COVID. She hopes they continue those “best practices.”
“It comes down to if I trust the district and the leadership to do what’s right — and I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t have a lot of confidence in the area we live in.”
Although the rollbacks could ease requirements from school districts, some educators do not expect it to change the way they operate.
Keith Smith, superintendent of Kingsley Area Schools, said they will continue to follow the Michigan Department of Education’s return-to-learn plan, which outlines what measures must be taken and what protocols must be followed during the pandemic.
Kingsley is a mask-optional district.
Those guidelines depend on what COVID phase the school district’s region is in. Northern Michigan is in phase five, which allows for suggested protocols.
“I would be greatly surprised if any school radically changed their course,” Smith said. “Regardless of what the Supreme Court says, we’re going to stay the course with what we’ve been doing.”
That course includes continuing to report positive cases. Smith, a father of two within the district, said it would be irresponsible and “certainly not the right thing to do to withhold information from the public.”
Kingsley reported a positive case in a high school student just three days into the school year.
“COVID isn’t going away just because of the Supreme Court decision,” Smith said.
Smith called the 21-day stay “prudent” and said it will give districts time to work out what the rollbacks mean for sporting events.
“We all want sports. We all want to keep COVID down,” he said. “This will give the (Michigan High School Athletic Association) time to figure out what to do with spectators at games.”
Grand Traverse Pavilions CEO Kory Hansen said in an email it’s too soon to tell how the order plays out. He pointed to the 21-day deadline and the possibility the governor could use other means to implement some orders impacted by the ruling.
The congregate long-term care facility is still regulated by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“I don’t expect it will be where nursing homes can do what they want,” he said.
Local Defense Attorney Paul Jarboe said the 21-day time limit offered in the Supreme Court’s decision is a boon in a complex situation.
“It’s almost like the court built in a time period for the governor’s office and the state legislature to put their heads together and figure out what to do next,” Jarboe said Friday evening, just hours after the court’s announcement.
The important piece, he added, is that the ruling isn’t about the orders themselves, and wasn’t a nod in support or opposition to any side or perspective, he said. Rather, the court’s ruling concerned a pair of somewhat contradictory Michigan laws that left unclear whether Whitmer could extend a State of Emergency on her own, or whether the legislature must make that call.
The forced teamwork might not be a bad thing, Jarboe added.
“In the long run that’s probably a good idea — I’m sure that the governor wouldn’t want the legislature just making the rules, and the legislature probably felt the same way,” he said. “We’re supposed to have a cooperative form of government with checks and balances and discussions and agreements. Hopefully, this’ll lead to that.”
Jarboe said he doubted the ruling is the end of pandemic-related restrictions, but from now on they might come from that legislative process.
Others cheered the court decision, including Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel. He previously expressed hesitation over enforcing the governor’s executive orders in the past — a feeling shared by several local sheriffs. He called the Supreme Court’s Friday decision “the right call.”
“Now the legislature becomes involved, and that’s the way our system was set up to be,” Schendel said.
Still, the ruling isn’t likely to change much on his end, Schendel said, aside from clearing up confusion that spurred executive order-related calls in the past few months.
He’s confident that either way, people will make the decision that’s right for them — whether that means social distancing, protecting themselves and wearing masks, or not.
“I’m sure common sense should prevail,” Schendel said. “It should’ve always been this way: your choice.
“That’s what America’s all about — freedom.”
Jason Gillman, a Grand Traverse County road commissioner and self-described student of the Constitution, acknowledged the ruling will come with a “whole new slew of issues and problems,” he said Friday.
But he previously told the road commission he didn’t recognize Whitmer’s authority to issue orders under the 1945 law.
“This is a check on executive power, that’s what this is,” he said Friday. “The legislature can’t be asked to give up their authority.”
Gillman said he saw no problem with the governor’s original declaration of emergency.
“You have to be able to move fast and make decisions in a situation like this,” he said, of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But what came after was an abuse of power.”
Republicans in Michigan’s Legislature also sued to challenge Whitmer’s use of the 1945 law, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, took to Twitter in support of the ruling.
“Our Constitution matters, and this was a big win for our democratic process,” he wrote. “We will now continue our partnership with our governor. We will work through this challenge as our Constitution requires and as we always have in times past — together.”
