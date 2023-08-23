TRAVERSE CITY — Work on FishPass should begin in weeks, not months, after Michigan’s highest court cleared the way for Traverse City and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission build the project, according to Marc Gaden, GLFC’s deputy executive secretary.
The state Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to revisit a decision overturning former 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s ruling that the project couldn’t go forward without a citywide vote.
“It’s what we had hoped for,” Gaden said. “We’re ready to get on with the Fish Pass project. It’s something that’s absolutely essential to the health of the Boardman (Ottaway) River and the restoration project for sure, but also to the Great Lakes Basin as a whole.”
Plans for the selective, two-way fish passage as a replacement for the Union Street Dam prompted city resident Rick Buckhalter to sue in 2020. He argued building the structure would amount to disposal of a city park and changing the parkland’s use to one that didn’t relate to parks. Both would require a citywide vote, according to Traverse City charter.
Power agreed in 2021, placing the project on hold. Then in October 2022, three state Court of Appeals judges overturned Power’s decision, prompting Buckhalter to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in.
The high court declining to hear the case clears the way for the project to move forward, although Buckhalter noted the price has no doubt increased.
Gaden said the GLFC will check with local contractors Spence Brothers and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to see how construction can move forward. The contract they negotiated — for a $22 million project — is a couple of years old now, and details such as costs and subcontractor availability might have changed.
Project partners should find out over the next few days, Gaden said.
“If we had been talking a year ago, I’d be very worried because the construction costs that had inflation was so much higher. But I’m cautiously optimistic that we can still be somewhere near the range of where we started with this a few years ago.”
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht, in a release, called the state Supreme Court’s decision a positive development that affirms the city’s decision to implement a project to both replace the aging Union Street Dam and improve the Boardman-Ottaway River’s ecological health.
“I’m really happy for the city and for the residents that we can get this project started, finally,” she said.
Buckhalter, meanwhile, was disappointed after the thousands of hours of work he put into the legal challenge.
“It’s unfortunate that politically connected people and organizations can come in and manhandle important city parks and properties and it’s hard to fight them,” he said.
Designs call for replacing the Union Street Dam with a labyrinth weir resembling gear teeth, plus a 400-foot-long concrete channel with a gantry crane on top and fed by a headworks. That channel would be where Great Lakes Fishery Commission tests out various techniques for allowing desirable fish like lake sturgeon to pass, while keeping undesirables like invasive sea lampreys at bay.
Appeals court judges David H. Sawyer, Mark T. Boonstra and panel Presiding Judge Jane E. Markey in their opinion reversing Power’s ruling pointed to an existing fish ladder added to the dam in 1987. While Power ruled the fish-sorting aspect of the project looked more like a laboratory than a parkland use, the appeals court panel wrote that fisheries research has been ongoing as long as the ladder has been in place. That kind of research has a “natural connection” to the property’s purpose and its use as a park.
“There will be no meaningful deviation in the usage of the Property as a park such that a vote of the electorate is necessary to execute the Project,” the justices wrote. “Both the current use of the Dam and its planned use under the Project regulate lake levels, control flooding, and aim to control the passage of fish.”
Building FishPass would cap a years-long restoration effort to bring the Boardman-Ottaway River back to a more natural state. That project involved removing three dams, starting with Brown Bridge in 2012, then Boardman Dam in 2017 and Sabin Dam in 2018. FishPass aims to serve as a crucial link for migratory fish to access the reconnected watershed without giving free rein to invasive species.
Buckhalter’s objections are only part of the controversy, with other city residents criticizing the design of park amenities and removal of trees surrounding the new dam and fish passageway.
Anglers and others feared the project could allow undesirable fish through, especially Pacific salmon or rainbow trout that could squeeze out the river’s resident brook and brown trout.
Project partner Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians resolved in 2017 to support the passage of only native species, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources pledged to allow only native species through for a 10-year period.
